Apple in talks with Google to use generative AI on iPhone – Bloomberg By Investing.com





©Reuters

Investing.com — Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) is in talks with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:)'s Google to use Google's Gemini generative artificial intelligence to build AI capabilities into its flagship iPhone. Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The companies are in active negotiations to allow Apple to license Gemini for some future features of the iPhone's software, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple was also in talks with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which backs OpenAI, and could also consider using the ChatGPT model.

Negotiations between Apple Inc and Google are still in the early stages, and the two companies have not finalized any agreements or branding.

Apple currently has a deal with Google that makes Google's search engine the default search engine for Apple's Safari web browser.

Bloomberg's report comes just weeks after Google's Gemini bot drew criticism for generating controversial images with its image generation tool. Google subsequently disabled the bot's ability to generate images.

The iPhone maker has been somewhat behind its peers in introducing AI features into its flagship products, with rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KS:) and Google already incorporating AI capabilities in recent months. .

Still, Apple CEO Tim Cook has indicated that the company plans to reveal more details about its generative AI ambitions later this year. Recent reports also revealed that Apple has halted development of electric cars and redirected resources to AI development.

Generative AI gained public attention with the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022. The program has gained millions of subscribers for its ability to generate convincing human-like responses to text prompts, and major technology companies are rushing to develop their own products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/apple-in-talks-with-google-to-use-generative-ai-in-iphones-bloomberg-3341274 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos