Apple's AI ambitions could include Google and OpenAI





According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is actively negotiating with Google to bring Gemini-generated AI technology to the iPhone, and is also considering using OpenAI's ChatGPT.

CEO Tim Cook has already acknowledged that Apple is putting a lot of time and effort into its artificial intelligence features, and has said it plans to release them to customers later this year. A Bloomberg report suggests that AI capabilities built into Apple products could eventually be powered by a combination of first-party and third-party AI models. Apple's model is likely to power on-device generation AI with iOS 18 released later this year, while cloud-based AI capabilities such as text and image generation will be offered through partnerships with Google and others. There is a possibility that

If the partnership with Google goes through, Apple wouldn't be the first company to use the search giant to provide AI capabilities to its phones. Earlier this year, Samsung added a series of Galaxy AI-branded features powered by Google's AI technology to its Galaxy S24 smartphone. Google AI is also prominently displayed on its own Pixel 8 device. Google's branding of his AI technology and its possible implementation on Apple devices have not yet been determined.

An AI partnership between Apple and Google could expand the scope of Google's AI tools to the more than 2 billion iPhones Apple currently has on the market. But Bloomberg notes that there is a risk that this could be a concession by Apple that its generative AI technology lags behind competitors. Apple employees appear to be testing an internal chatbot called Apple GPT, and the company reportedly has its own large-scale language model codenamed Ajax, but Apple's AI technology is competing with competitors. It is said that it is not as advanced as before.

It will likely be some time before we know whether Apple will ultimately sign an AI deal with Google, but Bloomberg notes that such a deal is unlikely to be announced before WWDC in June. .

