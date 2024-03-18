Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to use Gemini AI tools on new iPhones





Written by Lewis Goss

According to a published report, Apple is in active talks with Google to use its Gemini artificial intelligence engine in a new version of the iPhone.

If a deal goes through, it would be a big boost to Google's Gemini AI model, but it could also signal that Apple's efforts to develop its own AI capabilities are slower than investors expected. .

Apple has been testing its large-scale language model (codenamed Ajax) since early last year, but the California tech company's AI tools remain inferior to those developed by rivals such as Google, people said. told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Google's own Gemini AI model has itself been controversial, with the company's image-generating tools inaccurately depicting the races of historical figures, and the company said that after making the tool public in February, It claims to have taken the tool offline.

Apple (AAPL) stock is down 10% year-to-date, but rose 1% in pre-public trading. Shares of Google owner Alphabet (GOOG) rose 3% in premarket trading and are up 1% so far in 2024.

Apple and Google have been contacted by MarketWatch for comment.

If a deal goes through, the two Silicon Valley companies' businesses would build on the current agreement in which Google is paying Apple billions of dollars to make its search engine the default in the Safari web browser. will become even more intertwined.

However, Apple and Google's agreement could face further scrutiny from competition regulators over concerns that the companies are engaging in monopolistic behavior.

Google and Apple's current deal has already been challenged by the US Department of Justice, which claims that Google has engaged in anti-competitive conduct to control the search engine market, where it currently holds a 90% market share. ing.

Apple is also in talks with OpenAI to consider using OpenAI's AI models as an alternative to Google's, the report said. According to the report, iPhone makers may choose to use tools developed by companies such as Anthropic or use multiple partners instead.

