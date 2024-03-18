Media Research Center says Google interfered with elections 41 times in the past 16 years





Join Fox News for access to this content

Plus, your account will give you exclusive access to select articles and other premium content for free.

Please enter a valid email address.

Enter your email address[続行]By pressing , you agree to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, including notice of financial incentives. Please check your email and follow the instructions provided to access the content. Need help? Click here.

Google has “interfered” in major U.S. elections 41 times over the past 16 years, according to a new study by the Media Research Center.

“MRC researchers found that over the past 16 years, Google has intervened in elections 41 times, and its impact has increased dramatically and become increasingly harmful to democracy. In each case, “Google chose to intimidate left-wing candidates, harming candidates regardless of party,” MRC Free Speech America Vice President Dan Schneider and editor Gabriela Parizeau wrote in their findings. I am writing a summary.

“Google executives have let go of things the tech giant never intended to make public. Google is using its 'enormous power, resources and influence' to promote left-wing values. ” they continued. “It was revealed in 2008 that Google had significant influence over information technology, political organizations, and American elections. Google has been and will continue to interfere in American elections to discerning observers ever since.”

Google pushed back, saying it had a “clear business incentive” to satisfy both parties and that safeguards ensure unbiased and accurate search results.

Google GEMINI: Former employee tech leader suggests what went wrong with AI chatbots

Google has “interfered” in elections 41 times in the past 16 years, according to a new study by the Media Research Center.

MRC Free Speech America, a division of the Conservative Media Research Center, believes the latest example was recorded after Google's artificial intelligence Gemini “refused to answer harmful questions” to President Biden. ing.

According to the group's research, from 2008 to February 2024, “Google used its power to help win elections for the most liberal candidates, regardless of party, while targeting opponents for censorship.” “I was there,” he said.

Examples include appearing to support Barack Obama over John McCain in 2008, supporting Obama over Mitt Romney in 2012, and Rick Santorum, the leading Republican candidate at the time. These include refusing to correct the “Google bomb” that “tainted” presidential candidates and using its algorithm to filter out autofill. In 2016, the MRC said it produced potentially damaging results for Hillary Clinton and “did not do the same for then-candidates Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.” , said it worked with partners to help pro-Clinton Latino voters get to the polls that year. Free Speech America.

Other examples cited by MRC include disabling Tulsi Gabbers' ad account after the first Democratic primary debate of 2020, just as she became the most searched candidate, and criticizing Biden. Examples include suppressing news coverage, and hiding most of the Republican Party's campaign websites for the 12th Senate election in 2022. And in 2024, she helped Biden by “embedding the campaign websites of all his major opponents in search results.”

The study provides several other examples.

Google Gemini Invents Fake Reviews to Discredit My Book on Political Bias at Big Tech Companies

The Media Research Center reported that from 2008 to February 2024, “Google used its power to help win elections for the most liberal candidates of any party, while simultaneously defeating their opponents.” It has been subject to censorship.” (Photographer: Malena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Google has leveraged the many tools in our arsenal to support those most aligned with leftist values ​​in each election cycle since the 2008 presidential election, while also supporting candidates who pose the most serious threats. ”, Schneider and Parizeau write.

“The interference first came to light in 2008, but it has turned into an organized mission to ensure a candidate's victory on Election Day,” they continued. “Many studies reveal the results of the tech giants’ efforts.”

Schneider and Parizeau cited AllSides and Dr. Robert Epstein, who conducted additional research, finding that in 2016, “Google's search algorithm likely shifted at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton.” , said they found “Google's search results and voting reminders were favorable.” Democrats changed the outcome of the 2020 election by at least 6 million votes. ”

Google strongly denied any wrongdoing.

“There's nothing entirely new here. It's just a recycled list of many baseless and inaccurate claims that have been debunked by third parties and failed in court. Politicians on the left have also “We have a long history of making claims. We have a clear claim.” We do not intend to make it a public service, and we have safeguards in place to ensure this, especially as many conservatives have successfully used our platform to spread their message to a wide audience.” a Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

House Judiciary Committee sues FBI agent for defying subpoena in investigation of collusion between government and big tech companies

MRC Free Speech America believes House Speaker Mike Johnson should “instruct the relevant committees and chairs to investigate Google for stripping people of their constitutional rights.” (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

MRC Free Speech America offered three recommendations.

The conservative watchdog group said House Speaker Mike Johnson “coordinated with the government to violate free speech rights,” “interfered in elections with unreported in-kind contributions,” and “undermined people's constitutional rights.” I believe that the relevant committees and committee chairs should be instructed to investigate Google, which has been stripped of its rights. For “deceiving users without complying with the terms of service.”

The group also believes the question of whether Google is a carrier should be resolved by state legislatures, and urged Americans to stop using Google products, especially its search engine.

“Based on our research, the alternative appears to produce better, less biased results,” Schneider and Parizeau wrote.

Brent Bozell, founder and president of the Media Research Center, urged Congress to take action.

“No organization has more control over information than Google, and Google has repeatedly used that power to manipulate the public to vote for the most left-wing candidates in every major election since 2008. It's un-American to try to manipulate the election. Now is the time for Congress to act to stop this massive election interference scheme,” Bozell told FOX News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digitals’ Gabriel Hayes contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/google-interfered-elections-41-times-last-16-years-media-research-center-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos