Meet the most active investors backing European climate change technology startups





With positive developments last year, European climate technology looks promising in 2024. Fueling this optimism is the growth of climate technology startups in the EU, driven by the need to solve climate problems such as rising sea levels and intensifying natural disasters.

The European Green Deal sets ambitious climate targets for the EU, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. Other initiatives, such as the Fit for 55 package and his REPowerEU project, aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean and affordable energy.

More than $18.3 billion was raised by European climate technology startups last year, making it the second-best year on record for VC investment. This share of global VC investment has increased significantly from 12% in 2018 to 43% in 2023.

Significant funding for climate-related projects has made Europe a thriving hub for climate-related startups. Here we list the most active investors playing a key role in the European tech startup ecosystem.

EIC Fund (Germany)

The EIC Fund is the venture arm of the European Innovation Council (EIC), which provides funding to selected companies under the EIC Accelerator. The EIC is leveraging a budget worth 10 billion to strengthen Europe's leadership in deep technology innovation.

This addresses the lack of funding for high-risk, potentially market-creating deep tech startups in Europe, and provides both private and public investors with patient capital to minimize risk. Offers. The EIC Fund supports startups in a variety of sectors, including climate technology.

– Message from our partners –

One of the EU startups that has secured funding from the EIC Fund is Skytree, a carbon capture and utilization solutions company. The Amsterdam-based startup received 2.5 million in funding through the EIC Accelerator last year.

BpiFrance (France)

Bpifrance is a French state-owned bank that has played a major role in the rise of French technology. Since its founding in 2012, Bpifrance has provided his $17.3 billion in direct funding to French entrepreneurs.

It provides financial support, innovation support and assistance with international expansion to companies at various stages of development. Services offered include consulting, networking opportunities, and accelerator programs.

Bpifrance is one of the most active investors in clean technology, smart cities and impact investment startups. Caeli Energie, a startup focused on replacing polluting air conditioning with low-carbon technology, secured investment from his Bpifrance in 2023.

Antler (Singapore)

Antler is a Singapore-based early stage investor and VC firm founded in 2017. Antler has supported over 1,000 early stage startups worldwide.

We also provide significant support to entrepreneurs in the EU with our Founder-in-Residence programs in Berlin, Munich and Amsterdam. This program aims to build a supportive startup ecosystem to help entrepreneurs overcome various business obstacles.

Antler has already invested in 17 European startups focused on developing technologies and products to address climate change challenges in 2022. Evilion, an Oslo-based start-up that develops batteries for electric vehicles, has received the largest amount of funding worth 7 million yen.

SpeedInvest (Austria)

Speedinvest is a Vienna-based venture capital fund with over $1 billion available for investing in pre-seed, seed and early-stage technology startups across Europe.

Speedinvest focuses its early-stage investments through six specialized vertical teams: Deep Technology, FinTech, Health & Biotech, Markets & Consumer, Climate & Industrial Technology, and SaaS & Infrastructure.

We are actively funding climate change technology startups, from circular economy markets to sustainable fintech startups. Climate technology startups that have received funding from Speedinest include Resourcify (a recycling startup) and Greyparrot (an AI waste awareness startup).

SFC Capital (UK)

SFC Capital is the UK's most active early stage investment firm, founded in 2012 and has made 400 investments in UK start-ups. It operates as a Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) and EIS Fund Manager.

SFC Capital actively seeks and invests in promising startups in a variety of industries, including climate change technology. It is one of the most active funds in the UK cleantech space, with 22 greentech investments.

Earlier this year, SFC Capital invested in Furbnow, a comprehensive home energy efficiency platform that aims to achieve net zero emissions in every UK home.

Green Angel Ventures (UK)

Green Angel Ventures is a UK-based venture capital firm focused on investing in environmentally sustainable green technology companies. To date, its influence is growing, with 40 million (46.9 million) capital invested and 44 companies investing.

We typically look for startups and companies dedicated to developing solutions to environmental problems, promoting sustainability, and addressing climate change concerns.

The company's latest investment is in Power-Roll, a startup that develops solar films for solar panels. Green Angel Ventures has given the company his 3.8 million (4.5 million) funding to accelerate the development of ultra-light and low-cost solar films.

High-tech Granderfonds (Germany)

High-Tech Grnderfonds is a venture capital firm focused on providing early-stage funding to innovative, technology-driven startups. The foundation was founded by him in 2005 and is based in Bonn and Berlin, Germany.

The firm has made more than 700 investments over the years, including climate technology startups in areas such as energy, circular economy, batteries and mobility. Cycrise, a Germany-based climate technology start-up developing de-fossilization technology for the chemical industry, secured funding from Hitech Granderfonds in February last year. The startup will use the funds to expand the company and scale up its technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconcanals.com/news/startups/most-active-investors-backing-european-climate-tech-startups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos