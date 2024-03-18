F|T: FinTech Times Minerva tracks the big leagues in anti-money laundering





More: Open banking frameworks are coming, but what about adoption? Not so fast.

Minerva believes AI can help stop the flow of dirty money faster.

In Canada, intelligence agencies estimate that between $45 billion and $113 billion is laundered every year, and finding the bad actors is easier said than done.

CEO Jennifer Arnold and co-founders COO Victor Tay and CTO Damian Tran are using artificial intelligence to help financial institutions exit onboarding. This led us to build Minerva, an anti-money laundering software platform that helps customers proactively identify risks.

Minerva is designed to handle all the paperwork for financial investigators from the moment they receive a case. The platform collects, aggregates, and analyzes all relevant data points to create a client risk profile.

Now, that six, seven, eight hour incident can actually take up to an hour, Arnold said.

Big changes are coming to the way Canadians bank, but their implementation is likely to be delayed.

After years of considering the possibility of bringing the system to Canada, the federal government has committed to creating a framework bill in next month's budget.

The model, which the federal government is calling consumer-driven banking, is part of a broader shift to give people more control over the data that companies are collecting about them, says EY Canada's national banking technology leader. , said Abhishek Sinha.

Even with safeguards in place to ensure safety, it will take a lot of effort to get Canadians to trust the system and any new competitors, Sinha said.

Former BDC partner aims to back early-stage AI frontier startups with Defined Capital

After nearly a decade at the Business Development Bank of Canada, Mark Trevitt launched his own venture capital fund to invest in emerging artificial intelligence and data companies.

Mr. Trevitt left Crown Corporation last year and founded Vancouver-based Define Capital as managing partner. Through Defined, the former BDC partners plan to focus on early-stage technology startups across North America that are shaping the AI ​​frontier.

Blockus raises $4 million in pre-seed round for Web3 gaming infrastructure

Blockus, the Web3 gaming technology stack and payments provider, announced that it has raised $4 million in pre-seed funding. Maple VC led the round.

“Blockus has the potential to be the catalyst for a new era of gaming, built on the principles of decentralization and player ownership,” said Andre Charoo, general partner at Maple VC. . The founder's deep understanding of both gaming and his Web3 technology, combined with his proven track record, makes them a very compelling team. We believe Blockus is ready to lead his Web3 gaming revolution.

Saskatchewan government doubles tax credit limit for startup investors to $7 million

The Saskatchewan Technology Startup Incentive provides a 45% tax credit to individuals who invest in eligible technology startups in the province. Previously capped at $3.5 million, as of April 1 of this year, the program now has an annual spending cap of $7 million.

Leaders in Saskatchewan's technology ecosystem applauded the province's decision to double the program's cap, with Jordan McFarlane, director of Connexus Venture Capital, saying the decision was a sign of government trust in the technology sector. He told Betakit that it was a sign of what he was doing.

I was a big fan of the innovation that Saskatchewan and the government had created. It has given a huge boost to the ecosystem, he added.

The untold story of Kickstarter's cryptocurrency Hail Mary and the secret $100 million investment led by a16z to save a dying brand.

In early December 2021, employees at crowdfunding startup Kickstarter received the windfall news that a group of investors wanted to buy a portion of the company's stock.

But there was a catch. The investment comes in hopes that Kickstarter will pivot to blockchain as the new backer of venture giant Andreessen Horowitz's crypto fund, which is looking to capitalize on the latest hype cycle. It was conducted.

This windfall may have been the boost the company needed to reset and get back on track. Rather, the blockchain pivot sparked a fierce reaction from the creator and fan communities the company relied on.

#Tech+Biz4SickKids launches with new name and lineup of Canadian tech ambassadors

#Tech+Biz4SickKids has launched a new campaign to galvanize Canada's innovation and enterprise community and raise $1 million annually for the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children.

The funding will be used specifically to support the hospital's Precision Child Health campaign, which aims to improve the diagnosis, treatment and prediction of children's health problems.

Stash was last valued at $1.4 billion and laid off 25% of its staff

Stash, a subscription investment app with a final valuation of $1.4 billion, will lay off about 25% of its employees, Axios has learned.

The reduction in personnel affected approximately 80 people, bringing the total number of employees to approximately 220. At its peak, he said, Stash had about 500 employees.

Combined $85 million investment will build Calgary's technology hub

Calgary became a hot target for tech investment this week.

California-based cybersecurity company Fortinet has announced it will invest C$30 million to build a cybersecurity technology hub in downtown Calgary.

Fortinet has secured space in downtown Calgary, acquired equipment and plans to begin hiring immediately, the company said in a statement, noting it plans to add more than 100 staff by the end of 2025. Ta.

The Government of Alberta has also committed $55 million to the 2024 budget to build a new interdisciplinary science hub at the University of Calgary.

The $450 million facility, scheduled to open in 2029, will include a student success center to teach workplace skills, host a startup incubator, and industry collaboration space for internships and hands-on learning.

Visa and Mastercard are pouring money into Africa

In 2023, Visa launched the Africa FinTech Accelerator Program, just six months after the Mastercard Foundation announced a fund to invest in early-stage companies through local companies.

Last month, Mastercard agreed to acquire a 3.8% stake in the mobile money business of MTN, Africa's largest telecommunications company, for $200 million. The company has a similar stake in Airtel Africa's mobile money business.

Local entrepreneurs and experts say the move will help Visa and Mastercard maintain a presence in Africa as users move to digital wallets and quick codes.

