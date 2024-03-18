OLED technology changes the future of blue light displays Earth.com





Researchers created highly efficient blue light using organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). These advanced light sources are already built into our devices, but the team has now overcome a major hurdle: making blue light more efficient and lasting longer.

This could usher in a new era of screen technology that's better for your eyes, your wallet, and the planet.

Current OLED limitations

OLEDs are made of special organic materials that emit light when electricity is passed through them. Each pixel on the screen is made up of its own tiny OLED, producing brilliant light without the need for large backlights required by many other display types.

Modern screens create rainbow colors simply by mixing three main components: red, green, and blue. Red and green OLEDs have been stable for a while, but the blue sub-pixels in the screen are prone to degradation.

The main problem is that not all of the energy put into an OLED turns into light. Some is lost through processes that damage the molecule itself. This is especially harmful to blue OLEDs.

This imbalance explains why older screens appear bluish and why screens are lagging behind in energy efficiency.

Design of new OLED molecules

Traditionally, scientists have focused on making blue OLEDs brighter by injecting large amounts of energy into the molecules. But the team took a new approach, designing a molecule with a built-in shield that blocks the energy-wasting degradation pathway.

This new molecule establishes a route to developing more efficient OLEDs that reduce the energy consumption of devices in the information age,” explained Dr Mark Etherington, Assistant Professor of Molecular Photophysics at Northumbria University. Did.

“This could have significant implications for both manufacturers and consumers as we all work towards net-zero targets.”

Advantages of OLED blue light

The implications of this research are vast and diverse. This research suggests the following for consumers:

more vibrant colors

Researchers were able to achieve a purer blue light source. This means the screen can produce a wider range of truly accurate colors.

Long life

Because the molecules are difficult to degrade, the overall lifetime of these enhanced blue OLEDs should be significantly longer. No more worrying about ruining your expensive display with burn-in.

cheaper to build

Simpler and more resilient, OLEDs are cheaper to manufacture and could make high-end screen technology more accessible.

power saving

Future TVs and smartphones could emit the same amount of light while consuming less battery power and spend more time between charges.

future insight

“OLED screens have excellent picture quality and have a premium feel. However, OLED TVs don't have as long a lifespan as other screens. Blue-light emitting pixels are essential for practical displays, but That's where the problems lie,” said Dr Daniel Congrave of the University of Cambridge.

We have designed a molecule that can simplify the emissive layer of a blue pixel to only two components while maintaining high efficiency, potentially leading to cost savings. ”

With advances like these, OLED technology could become the undisputed king of the display world, delivering breathtaking visuals while facilitating environments.

Learn more about blue light

Blue light is part of the visible light spectrum and is considered to have the shortest wavelength and highest energy. It's present in sunlight and helps regulate sleep-wake cycles, but it's also prevalent in artificial light and digital screens.

A concern with OLED displays, and digital screens in general, is the emission of potentially harmful blue light. It is thought that prolonged exposure to blue light, especially at night, can disrupt circadian rhythms and cause sleep disorders.

Research is also underway to determine whether prolonged exposure to high-energy visible light causes retinal damage and contributes to age-related macular degeneration. However, it's worth noting that the amount of blue light emitted by screens is much lower than the amount of blue light we receive from the sun.

Additionally, many devices with OLED screens have features and settings that can reduce blue light exposure, such as night modes and blue light filters. These settings help minimize potential negative effects on sleep patterns and eye comfort.

Manufacturers and researchers continue to study the effects of blue light and develop technologies to reduce its emissions or reduce its impact, with the aim of making digital devices safer and more comfortable for users. I am.

The study was published in the journal Nature Materials.

—–

—–

