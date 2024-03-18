Five years from now, the fast-growing Greater Bay Area will drive China's economic growth





Many infrastructure projects have been completed to facilitate movement and communication between all cities, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB), the world's longest ocean bridge, and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High Speed ​​Rail. Link (XRL) and Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link reduce travel time between Shenzhen and Zhongshan.

In 2023, more than 16.3 million passengers and 3.26 million vehicles passed through HZMB's Zhuhai Port. This was his 1.29x and 3.8x, respectively, in 2019. In 2023, his maximum daily number of passengers via this bridge reached his 115,000 people.

According to XRL statistics, in 2023, railways transported 10.856 million passengers from mainland China to Hong Kong, and 10.413 million passengers from Hong Kong to mainland China.

The entrance to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is gradually taking shape. This has shortened travel times and strengthened ties across the region.Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the GBA has set innovative rules to improve integration and create a better environment for public services, facilitating the efficient and convenient flow of people, logistics, capital and information. Ta.

Implement mutual recognition of professional qualifications in fields such as education, law, and medicine. A number of such programs have been established, including the Hong Kong-Macau Medical Device Connectivity Policy, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Equity Connectivity, the Southbound Bond Connectivity, and the Cross-Border Wealth Management Connect Scheme. Together with preferential fiscal and tax policies, these measures helped bring more Hong Kong and Macau residents to his GBA mainland cities.

Currently, more than 200,000 Hong Kong and Macau residents work in Guangdong province, attracted by its promising prospects, diverse and fast-growing industries, and talent subsidies.

Exploration of innovation Hengqin.Photo: Liang Ju Chong

Rules have been rolled out over the years to enhance economic development in the GBA. The region has quickly become a demonstration zone for high-quality development, becoming a hotbed of science, technology and industry to create a better environment for innovation and growth.

Last month, Guangdong held a provincial-level high-quality conference in Shenzhen on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday. The conference focused on combining scientific and technological innovation with industrial development.

Huang Kunming, Party Secretary of Guangdong Province, emphasized the importance of scientific and technological innovation and quality development, and encouraged the participation of businesses, industry and society.

The ministry will encourage companies to use new technologies, equipment, materials and processes to improve product quality and production efficiency. Such transformation will improve enterprises' production technology, revitalize traditional industries, strengthen emerging industries, and foster future industries.

In the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023 released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou science and technology cluster was ranked second in the world for the fourth consecutive year.

According to the latest data, Guangdong Province's total research and development expenditure in 2023 was about 460 billion yuan, accounting for 3.39% of the province's GDP. As for enterprises, the province's four new economy enterprises (technology, industry, format, model) totaled 2.577 million enterprises, accounting for 32.9% of the total number of enterprises, showing a year-on-year growth of 13.9%.

Four major cooperation platforms have been formed to explore further possibilities for innovative development of GBA.

Hengqin's Guangdong-Macao Deepening Cooperation Zone is expected to become a powerful growth engine for the Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macau science, technology and innovation corridor, and has contributed to promoting the diversity of Macau's economy.

The Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone has established an innovation-driven development model featuring industrial synergies and market connectivity with Hong Kong and Macau. It became a new international trade center, an international high-class shipping service center, and a driving force for high-quality development.

Guangzhou Nansha District aims to deepen industrial cooperation with Hong Kong and Macau and strengthen public services such as entrepreneurship, education, and healthcare.

The Shenzhen Section of Hetao District for Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation will become a world-class research hub that enjoys a free and orderly cross-border flow of innovation elements, firmly supporting the development of Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong. Expected to support you. Macau Science and Technology Innovation Corridor.

Increasing inflow of foreign capital Under the night sky, the container terminal at Zhuhai Port is brightly lit and bustling with activity.Photo: Liang Qilin

The GBA has a long history of foreign capital inflows, and its diverse and dynamic industrial ecosystem, rich local consumer base, and ability to attract highly skilled professionals position the region to play a leading role. It has long been considered one of the most lucrative investment destinations in China because of its Modernization of China.

The latest report on the business climate in southern China released by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China (AmCham South China) found that 75 percent of companies surveyed said the overall business climate in the region was good or good. I think there is.

Most foreign companies, especially those engaged in manufacturing, intend to continue investing in the GBA. According to the latest data, in 2023, the actual overseas investment usage in the manufacturing industry in Guangdong Province reached 49.22 billion yuan, an increase of 11.7% over the previous year, accounting for 30.9% of the total amount of actual overseas investment in the whole province. Occupied. Highest level in five years.

GBA is the future of China's economy with promising prospects. GBA's major cities currently enjoy complementary advantages, said Harley Seyedin, president of AmCham South China.

William Huang, Managing Partner of EY China South, said that compared to the New York Bay Area, San Francisco Bay Area, and Tokyo Bay Area, the GBA has the greatest advantage in complementary industrial integration and development. I believe. In recent years, with the construction of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao Science and Technology Innovation Corridor, high-end innovation elements continue to flock to the region, and the integration of industry, universities and research is also constantly strengthened. Cities such as Dongguan and Foshan are developing intelligent manufacturing, enabling related industries in the region to achieve overall transformation and upgrading.

In 2021, international energy company ExxonMobil launched a project in the GBA mainland city of Huizhou to produce functional polymers used in packaging, automobiles, and agricultural products. One of the few petrochemical complexes in China that are wholly owned by foreign investors, the US oil and gas giant has invested more than US$17.55 billion in fixed assets for the project, with a total of 1.42 billion by the end of 2022. Made a paid-up investment in US dollars.

When ExxonMobil decided to invest more than US$10 billion in a global chemical complex, it relied on a professional and efficient government, a well-developed infrastructure, a business-friendly environment, and an abundance of highly skilled talent. I quickly realized that Guangdong Province, where I live, was the right choice. ExxonMobil China Chairman Jean-Marc Taton said they were skilled local workers.

