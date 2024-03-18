Apple in talks to bring Google AI to iPhone





Apple has reportedly entered into talks with Alphabet's Google to license its Gemini Generated AI (GenAI) model for the iPhone, a deal that could be transformative for the AI ​​industry.

Bloomberg reported that the two companies are in active discussions about the possibility of Google Gemini being included in some features of Apple's next iOS 18, which will be included in Apple's next iPhone.

The news site's sources say Apple is also building its own AI models, but its efforts are focused on features that run on its devices rather than in the cloud. In theory, he would use Google's Gemini for GenAI functionality, such as creating images or writing essays based on simple prompts from users.

Apple is also in talks with OpenAI about a similar arrangement.

The agreement between Apple and Google could be significant in a number of ways. As an example, Alphabet is currently paying Apple billions of dollars a year to make Google's search engine the default option in its Safari web browser, building on existing agreements in the search space. I will do it.

Apple will also have access to cutting-edge AI technology for its devices, allowing it to keep pace with rivals in this space. Samsung specifically uses Gemini to power its AI capabilities in its latest device, which was announced in January.

For Google, integrating Gemini into the iPhone could give billions of users access to its technology, giving it an edge in the battle against Microsoft and other players for AI supremacy. .

But a large-scale AI deal between two powerful companies is likely to raise antitrust concerns. They are already under scrutiny from regulators in Europe and the United States over research contracts.

Bloomberg added that even if a deal is reached, an AI deal is unlikely to be announced until June, when Apple holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

