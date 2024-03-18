



The biggest technology trends in the workplace for the next 10 years

What will the world be like 10 years from now? Given the current pace of technological change, not to mention the ongoing economic, environmental and geopolitical turmoil, one thing is certain: that will change significantly.

Especially as the workplace continues to evolve. For many companies, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered massive changes that are still ongoing. And artificial intelligence, especially new generative AI tools, is already changing many aspects of daily work across a variety of industries and professions.

Of course, 10 years is a big leap, and it's hard to say with 100% certainty what your life will be like by then. But by extrapolating what's happening today and imagining how broader societal changes will continue to impact our lives, we can make educated guesses. These are some of the trends that I think could be on the agenda for the second half of the next decade.

Robots and AI in the workplace

AI will be the most innovative technology of the next decade and will be deeply ingrained and integrated into our working lives by 2035. AI, more than mechanization or digitalization before it, will transform the way we think about tools. This is a huge deal because tools millions of years ago set us apart from other animals and allowed us to evolve and become the dominant species on Earth. By 2035, tools will become our cognitive and collaborative partners.

Take advantage of AI to increase creativity, improve efficiency, and solve problems in innovative ways. Similar to the digital tools we use today, autonomous, highly maneuverable robots can be used in construction (laying bricks, pouring concrete, wiring), agriculture (sowing and harvesting crops, health monitoring), monitoring), logistics (warehousing operations), and other industries. , inventory management), logistics (delivery), environmental cleaning, and emergency response. In office-based jobs, intelligent machines handle scheduling, record-keeping, compliance, recruitment, and creating personalized work schedules. AI tools can also help us monitor our health and adjust our work-life balance, helping us recognize stress and overwork and avoid dangerous situations.

A sustainable and resilient workplace

Unfortunately, the need for action to prevent damage to the planet seems even more urgent in 2035. For those who follow science, it seems inevitable that new laws and regulations will be introduced that can have a major impact on the world. many areas of our lives. This includes work and workplace culture, making green initiatives no longer just a nice-to-have, but critical to business survival.

As energy costs rise and water scarcity worsens in many parts of the world, green and sustainable practices will become ingrained in business and culture. The growing awareness and importance placed on sustainability by younger generations means that purchasing decisions will increasingly be based on a company's ecological footprint.

AI is also essential to building more resilient businesses that can withstand the challenges of difficult times. This includes automating processes around adaptability and emergency planning. This is critical to building organizations that can survive and thrive in difficult environments and political situations.

Hyperconnected digital ecosystem

In 2035, the digital tools and platforms we rely on to be productive and work will be hyper-connected, persistent virtual environments designed to improve productivity and collaboration. Virtual reality (VR) environments are so immersive that there are almost no barriers to remote teamwork, and communicating with remote colleagues is just as intuitive as if everyone were in the same room. It's smooth.

Almost every aspect of our work exists as a digital twin, from the organizations we work for, to the customer touchpoints, to the products and services we offer, and learning and upskilling are fully integrated platforms and personalized. This is done through a learning path designed to enable on-the-job learning. Training in a safe and risk-free augmented reality (AR) environment. This hyper-connected digital landscape improves productivity and efficiency by optimizing work processes and fostering a culture of innovation, experimentation, and continuous learning.

human renaissance

Well, maybe this is more of an anti-technology trend than a technology one. No, I don't think there will be a major rejection of technology or a return to a pre-digital era.

But I believe that in a world where intelligent, autonomous machines are the norm, there will be a greater appreciation for the skills that humans have innately. Those of us who display superior creative problem-solving skills, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and human-to-human communication skills will be increasingly valuable to any workforce we choose to join. You will be a valuable and essential member.

This may require some shedding of ego, as the next generation of great leaders and thinkers will undoubtedly hand over some of their decision-making and strategic planning to machines and algorithms. There is little room for one's own way of doing things or for one's own way of thinking. But it won't be a complete takeover. People who can balance the efficiency of their driving skills with human touch and qualities that are still difficult to imitate by machines will certainly be highly sought after.

