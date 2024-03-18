NUS provides $20 million in funding to startups and researchers to fuel deep technology innovation





SINGAPORE Start-ups and innovation efforts in deep technology, from the development of robotic guide dogs to the production of cell-based meat, will be boosted by an additional $20 million from the National University of Singapore (NUS).

This is to encourage more researchers to translate their research and discoveries into concrete solutions and foster innovation, NUS President Tan Eng Chye said on March 18, when the university's deep tech venture mentioned in the showcase.

Half of the additional funding will go towards strengthening the NUS Graduate Research and Innovation Program (Grip).

Grip 2.0, an enrichment program designed to help launch startups born from university research, will award up to $250,000 to graduate students, graduates and researchers, up from $100,000 in the original program. , and access to industry partnerships.

We aim to encourage researchers to accelerate translational work and realize the real-world impact of their research sooner, Professor Tan said.

The remaining $10 million will be earmarked for a new series of innovation fellowships and venture awards, given to faculty and researchers to further develop their research, including scaling up prototypes, Professor Tan said.

Funding ranges from $80,000 to $250,000, depending on the stage of development and the developer's ability to find practical applications for his research that can be commercialized or widely adopted.

Speaking at the same event, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said deep technology and commercialization efforts were a top priority as part of Singapore's Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2025 Plan.

Combining funding and talent can create a virtuous cycle that drives innovation outcomes and deepens the ecosystem, thereby attracting more talent and funding, DPM Heng said, adding that universities and research He cited strong human resources ties and patients waiting for funding to support them. Long development cycles are a key factor for deep technology to thrive.

He added that since 2013, Singapore has seen the birth of 27 domestic unicorns, or highly successful startups, including two deep tech companies. He is with Nanofilm, which specializes in advanced materials and coatings, and Biofourmis, a health tech startup that combines wearable technology and analytical software to personalize healthcare treatments.

However, Singapore remains limited by its size and resources, so it is important to foster a culture of innovation, prioritize cross-institutional collaboration, and be proactive in building ventures.

DPM Heng said: For a culture of innovation to be widespread, the channels between academia and industry must be open and attractive.

He added that he does not simply encourage professors to think about commercialization, as the incentive structures that can produce effective results can be stressful and self-limiting.

What we want, he said, is for professors and researchers to develop the instinct and feel the power to turn their research findings into solutions that have an impact on society.

