Sony's PS5 Pro could be up to 3x faster, arriving in the 2024 holiday season





Sony is reportedly working on a PlayStation 5 Pro model, which could feature a much more powerful GPU that's up to three times faster at certain tasks than the existing PS5 model. YouTuber Moores Law is Dead claims to have accessed the technical overview document for the PS5 Pro (codenamed Trinity), and now Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson has confirmed that the leaked specs are accurate and that the console is currently scheduled for release in 2024. We are reporting that it will be released during the holiday period. .

A screenshot of the technical document mentions 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating point computation, which equates to approximately 33.5 teraflops of single-precision computation. This reportedly results in a 45% increase in rendering performance compared to PS5. The existing PS5 is a 10.28 teraflops console, but AMD's changes to his RDNA architecture complicate direct teraflops comparisons between these consoles. Three times the teraflops sounds like a huge performance increase on the GPU side, but if you compare the base PS5 to the PS5 Pro, it's closer to 10.28 teraflops versus about 17 teraflops.

It looks like Sony may move from the substantial AMD Radeon RX 6700 that powers the PS5 to something closer to the Radeon RX 7800 XT. This may provide better performance for ray tracing games. Henderson reports that PS5 Pro could also triple (or even quadruple) ray tracing performance.

On Sunday, Henderson added more details, including that the Pro will support removable disk drives in line with the recent PS5 redesign. He also said that the PS5 Pro is a system that runs at 576 GB/s (28% more than the PS5), has more memory, can handle more effects, has better performing audio, and can include his hardware. He also says that it is possible. The PS5 Pro is said to have the same CPU as the base PS5 and feature a high CPU frequency mode that increases the clock up to 3.85GHz. This will give him a 10% performance boost over his standard PS5, but Henderson reports that enabling it will mean his GPU will be about 1.5% slower.

The first leak of a document purportedly posted on Sony's own developer portal also mentions PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). It is rumored to use his PlayStation machine learning for image upscaling similar to Nvidias DLSS and AMDs FSR. This may include upscaling him to 8K resolution in future versions, which will help improve the performance of his tracing on this rumored PS5 Pro hardware.

Moore's Law is Dead sources aren't necessarily the most reliable sources of console leaks, but Henderson's report suggests that Sony's own first-party studio has been testing a PS5 Pro development kit since September. , it became accessible to third parties in January. Last year, Henderson reported that the PS5 Pro release date was targeted for November 2024. It appears that Sony may be aiming to meet that ambitious deadline.

Updated March 17, 7:15 PM ET: Article has been updated with leaked PS5 Pro specs and GPU information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/15/24102378/sony-ps5-pro-leak-specs-release-date-rumor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos