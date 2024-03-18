Fed meeting, Apple/Google partnership, Nvidia





Investing.com — The Bank of Japan and Bank of England are also holding rate-setting meetings, but the Federal Reserve will be the main focus this week. Apple and Google are reportedly in talks about an AI deal, while Nvidia is hosting its latest developer conference.

1. Fed meeting is in full swing

This week is Central Banking Week, with central banks from many major developed countries scheduled to meet.

But the main focus is on Tuesday, when a two-day policy meeting begins, with an announcement expected on Wednesday.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this month that officials wanted more evidence that inflation was slowing before starting to ease. ing.

Traders are holding back bets on future Fed rate cuts after better-than-expected U.S. and price data, as they look for further clues about the Fed's prospects for rate cuts, the resilience of the U.S. economy and the potential for an economic recovery. you're probably looking for. rebound of inflation.

Officials will meet as soon as Tuesday amid speculation they will decide whether to end eight years of negative interest rates, a landmark shift away from massive economic stimulus. .

Officials are expected to meet on Thursday to wait for more clarity on wage growth, which remains stronger than in the United States and the euro zone, and to keep a watchful eye on interest rates.

Markets now expect the BoE to begin lowering borrowing costs from 5.25%, the highest since 2008, in August, following the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

2. Futures mix. Fed meeting limits activity

U.S. stock futures traded mostly higher on Monday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which could provide clues about the central bank's prospects for rate cuts.

By 04:55 ET (8:55 p.m. Japan time), the contract was little changed, up 20 points, or 0.4%, and down 135 points, or 0.8%.

fed meeting [see above] Major indexes snapped a two-week losing streak as traders refrained from betting on future interest rate cuts after core and wholesale inflation beat expectations in February.

Earnings season is almost over, but the results of chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:) and shipping giant FedEx (NYSE:) are still expected to be examined this week.

3. Apple is in talks with Google over iPhone AI

Apple (NASDAQ:) is in talks with Alphabet Inc.'s Google to incorporate AI capabilities into its flagship iPhone, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The two companies are in active negotiations to allow Apple to license Google's artificial intelligence engine Gemini to the iPhone, the news agency reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Negotiations between Apple and Google are still in the early stages, with the two sides having not finalized any agreements or branding. Apple currently has an agreement with Google that makes Google's search engine the default search engine for Apple's Safari web browser.

The iPhone maker has been somewhat behind its peers in rolling out AI capabilities to its flagship products, with rivals Samsung Electronics (KS:) and Google already incorporating AI capabilities in recent months.

4. Nvidia developer conference is scheduled

The latest Nvidia (NASDAQ:) GTC developer conference is scheduled to start later Monday, marking the first time such an event has been held in person since the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has been at the center of an AI-driven market rise over the past year and is widely expected to unveil a new flagship chip focused on AI development.

Nvidia has been one of the hottest companies in the past year or so, with year-to-date profits already pushing the company's market valuation to $1 trillion and positioning it as a top-performing stock. has been established.

The stock has seen some volatility since its all-time high close on March 7th, and investors will no doubt be keen to hear any AI-related announcements that could be the catalyst for another rally.

5. Oil is backed by strong data from China

Oil prices rose on Monday, extending last week's gains on the prospect of tighter global supplies ahead of a series of major central bank meetings led by the Federal Reserve this week.

By 4:55 ET, futures were trading 0.7% higher at $81.17 per barrel, while the contract was up 0.7% at $85.92 per barrel.

Oil markets rose to a four-month high last week on signs of strength in U.S. refinery demand, attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure and positive outlooks from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency.

The upbeat mood was also fueled by unexpected upside in Chinese data, which rose 7% annually in January and February and 5.5% from a year earlier, according to data released early Monday. Ta.

However, Monday's gains were limited as traders awaited a number of major central bank meetings this week, particularly the Fed meeting.

