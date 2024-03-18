Irish Tech Challenge 2024 begins





Irish Government Minister Darragh O'Brien.

The Irish Tech Challenge 2024 was officially launched by Irish Government Minister Darragh O’Brien as part of his visit to South Africa to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Irish Tech Challenge South Africa, which aims to foster partnerships between South African and Irish start-ups, is a partnership between the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the Agency for Innovation and Technology, and Wits University Tshimologong Digital in Ireland. We are partners with Precinct and Dogpatch Labs.

Speaking at the launch at Wits University's Timologon Digital Innovation Branch in Braamfontein, Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's Minister for Housing, Local Government and Cultural Heritage, said: “We officially launched the Irish Tech Challenge this year, a program that is seeing an increasing number of entrepreneurs taking part.

Ireland is committed to deepening its trade and investment relationship with SA. This includes promoting entrepreneurship among women and young people from historically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Our partnership with the South African Government on the Irish Tech Challenge is a reminder of the critical role of technology and innovation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and inclusive economic growth.

The Irish Embassy said the 2024 Technology Challenge aims to build on the success of the previous one and accelerate the growth of South African technology start-ups in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The report is part of the Technology Challenge, which aims to address pressing global challenges while boosting SA's economic development and job creation. It points out that companies in the hygiene sector are particularly encouraged to apply.

The seven selected startups will each receive a 10,000 grant, a 10-day trip to carefully selected Ireland to access customers and partners around the world, access to Ireland's best technology expertise and business acceleration, and You will receive various benefits such as increased recognition through support. Governments of Ireland and South Africa.

Hesus Inoma of Dogpatch Labs said: “The Irish Tech Challenge offers more than a prize; it challenges entrepreneurs from the vibrant South African ecosystem to the EU’s leading tech hub, representing a leap forward into international recognition and footprint. We offer an opportunity to grow your business.”

Wits University Vice-Chancellor Professor Zebulon Vilakazi welcomed Mr O'Brien and reaffirmed the university's dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mr. Vilakazi emphasized that the Timorogon Region plays a vital role in nurturing start-ups, positioning it as a major contributor to the growth and development of enterprises.

The launch event highlighted the importance of collaboration between government, academia and the private sector in driving innovation and economic growth. This highlighted the role that initiatives like the Irish Tech Challenge play in creating a conducive environment for start-ups to grow and succeed.

Annelyn Morgan, DSI's Chief Director of Overseas Bilateral Cooperation, noted SA's commitment to its bilateral relationship with Ireland on science and innovation.

This initiative underscores both countries' commitment to fostering innovation and driving technological progress. Such programs provide a platform for aspiring technologists and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents, collaborate on groundbreaking projects, and contribute to the growth of both countries' technology ecosystems, Morgan said. Stated.

By fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, we help the next generation of leaders drive economic growth and address the nation's socio-economic challenges through science and innovation.

South Africa's 10-year science, technology and innovation plan typically sets out strategic priorities, targets and initiatives to advance STI over a 10-year period. These plans are designed to complement and support the goals outlined in the National Development Plan.

DSI encourages all participants to seize this opportunity, embrace the spirit of cooperation and unleash their potential to shape a bright future for both countries and beyond, Morgan said.

