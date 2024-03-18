Google's Gemini may make Elon Musk and Sam Altman really jealous





Apple and Google are in talks to integrate Google's artificial intelligence model Gemini into the iPhone, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg's Mark Garman reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the negotiations, that new features powered by Gemini could be coming to the iPhone this year. Representatives for Apple and Google declined to comment on the talks when contacted by Bloomberg.

Gurman reported that Apple is also considering using OpenAI's models and recently held discussions with the ChatGPT maker.

A deal with Google would be a huge boost for Gemini and a blow to its main rivals.

Gemini faces stiff competition from other players in the AI ​​business, including Sam Altman's OpenAI and Elon Musk's xAI.

The deal could also be a welcome relief for struggling chatbots. Gemini was embroiled in controversy in February when some social media users accused the chatbot and its creator of being “woke” after consistently producing images of people of color in inaccurate historical contexts. It was.

Google ultimately suspended Gemini's image generation features on February 22, promising users that it would “re-release an improved version soon.”

Musk, who founded his own AI company in 2023, accused Google's AI of being “racist” and celebrated the hiatus.

“I'm glad Google is going to great lengths with AI image generation, because their insane, racist, and anti-civilization program is clear for all to see.” After suspending the feature, the billionaire wrote to X.

Indeed, Mr. Musk has had many battles with competitors in the AI ​​field. In addition to criticizing Google, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Altman on February 29th. In his lawsuit, Musk accused OpenAI of violating its nonprofit mission when it partnered with Microsoft.

Representatives for Apple, Google, OpenAI and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider outside of normal business hours.

