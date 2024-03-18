We analyzed 15 years of data from 200,000 founders and employees of the most successful technology companies ever founded and believe that a new boom in innovation is just around the corner. did.





Being a founder is never easy, but today it may seem harder than ever. Competition for capital is fierce, and entrepreneurs are being asked to do more with less. However, companies are not simply at the mercy of business cycles. They can adjust and change the pressures they have to adapt, and even turn those same forces into catalysts for growth.

For the best entrepreneurs, the pressure to survive can be an accelerator and an advantage. If we look beneath the surface darkness, we find that the global startup ecosystem stands on the brink of a once-in-a-generation technological tipping point.

Three factors are coming together to empower founders to build more outlier companies than ever before. First, startups are now benefiting from decades of accumulated wisdom on important topics like recruiting, growth, and team building. Second, having a diverse global pool of experts and leaders has accelerated feedback loops and talent development. And finally, powerful new technologies are lowering the barrier to entry and allowing smaller teams to achieve greater impact.

The first step is to accumulate knowledge. In its just-published book, Scaling Through Chaos, Index Ventures examines more than 200,000 founders and employees over 15 years at 200 of the most successful technology companies ever founded, including Airbnb, Figma, and Stripe. We created and analyzed a dataset of career profiles of employees. This is the most extensive study ever conducted on how venture-funded startups build their teams, and it uncovers many surprising findings.

One key insight is that some degree of disruption is a feature, not a bug, of high-growth companies. Our data shows that successful startups tend to double their headcount each year after finding product-market fit, which typically equates to between 125 and 1,000 employees. . This means that at any given time, half of all employees have been with the company for less than a year, resulting in significant stress for the organization. It's no use trying to squash it. What you want is to find a temporary equilibrium where you can surf the edge of chaos, with enough structure to stay upright.

The second insight is that it is important to avoid over-indexing based on loyalty, as business needs change with scale. This begins to impact most noticeably in the messy middle class of 125+ employees, as they move from crude startups with generalists to startups with more structure and specialization. As a result, only 5-6 of the 10 initial hires remain by the 50-employee mark, down to 3 by 250 employees, and only 2 once the 1,000-employee mark is crossed. It is expected that there will be ~3 people.

All of this shows that our founders have spent the past 30 years experimenting, iterating, and evolving best practices for hiring, scaling, and executing. But with a wealth of information at our disposal, entrepreneurs are now equipped with encyclopedic strategies for everything from finding product-market fit to growth hacking to building high-performing teams. You can get it. Founders no longer need to understand first principles in isolation; they can leverage real-world evidence. Rather than reinventing the whole wheel, you can focus on his 20% that is unique to startups.

The second is the people. Data from the Dealrooms Startup Demographics report estimates that there are more than 150,000 venture capital-backed startups operating around the world, and approximately 200 of them are valued at $1 billion each year. I am. Former executives, entrepreneurs-turned-angels, and venture capitalists are no longer concentrated solely on the U.S. West Coast, but increasingly in hubs in most major cities around the world. It's diversifying. In a sign of widespread innovation, he has invested in more than 100 cities in the index alone. The combined expertise of millions of experienced builders creates a faster feedback loop than ever before, accelerating the talent and business flywheel effect and creating more inclusive and creative startups. ecosystem will be realized.

Finally, there's technology. There is a lot of noise about Artificial Intelligence (A)I, which represents the transition to proprietary platforms. However, in a sense, the frame is a tree blocking the view of the forest. Rather, we are at a technological tipping point where cloud, mobile, chip manufacturing, and AI will all work together to drive each other's adoption, reducing barriers to the creation of new businesses, accelerating enterprise growth, and empowering entirely new industries. there is. innovation. According to our analysis, it previously took him over 8 years to grow his business from 0 to 500 employees. Now you only need five, and we expect the rate of scaling to accelerate further.

Meanwhile, global distribution infrastructure has also become commoditized, allowing creators to focus on unique solutions rather than technical plumbing. Powerful tools, scalable infrastructure, and democratized access to APIs enable small teams to punch above their weight in ways unimaginable even 10 years ago. Become. But despite these changes, it's more important than ever to have technical DNA in your early teams to stay ahead and seize opportunities. Our analysis suggests that nearly 80% of successful companies have either a founding CTO or a technology CEO.

We are now at an inflection point where knowledge, talent and technology are converging to have a compound and exponential effect, reshaping the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The message is clear. The ingredients for success are more abundant than ever, and it's up to bold innovators to combine them in creative ways. Indeed, it is nearly impossible to change the entire economy alone. But you can choose to go with the flow or ride the turbulence and thrive.

Martin Mignot is a partner at Index Ventures.

