Will Apple add Google-powered AI to the iPhone?





Apple is reportedly in talks to add Google's artificial intelligence (AI) engine to the iPhone.

The talks were reported by Bloomberg News on Monday (March 18), which noted that such an agreement would be a shake-up for the AI ​​field.

Apple is in talks to license Google's Gemini AI model to power some of the new features in iPhone software expected to be released this year, according to sources familiar with the situation. The people also said that Apple recently held talks with OpenAI and is considering adopting the company's artificial intelligence models.

The Bloomberg report notes that while the partnership would give Gemini billions of potential users, it could also show that Apple's AI progress is lagging. There is. The partnership could also expose the companies to increased scrutiny from antitrust regulators, the report said.

PYMNTS has reached out to both Google and Apple for comment, but has not yet received a response.

As PYMNTS wrote last year, Apple has taken a quieter approach to AI compared to fellow tech giants Google and Microsoft, but the company remains enthusiastic about the technology.

In fact, CEO Tim Cook said that while AI and machine learning (ML) are built into virtually every product, the company is deploying AI on a very thoughtful basis. .

Cook said on an earnings call last year that the company views AI and machine learning as core foundational technologies that are essential to virtually every product the company develops.

Cook recently said the company will announce more details about its strategy for using generative AI later this year.

Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting in late February, Cook said Apple recognizes the groundbreaking potential of generative AI and is committed to making significant contributions to the field to bring game-changing advances to users. He said he is making an investment.

Every Mac powered by Apple silicon is a highly capable AI machine. In fact, there is no better AI computer on the market today, Cook said.

One potential AI investment that made news last week but has yet to be officially announced is Canada's DarwinAI, which has reportedly been acquired by Apple. The company is developing AI technology to visually inspect parts during manufacturing.

The company also recently abandoned plans to develop electric vehicles, and many of the roughly 2,000 employees who worked on that project have now shifted to Apple's AI efforts.

See more: AI, Apple, Apple AI, Artificial Intelligence, Big Tech, Google, Google Gemini, iPhone, News, PYMNTS News, Tim Cook, Hot Topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/apple/2024/will-apple-add-google-powered-ai-to-the-iphone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos