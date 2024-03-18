The Netherlands is a pioneer and powerhouse in agri-food innovation





Meet Dutch agri-food experts in San Francisco during the World Agritech Innovation Summit and Future Foodtech Summit, March 19-22, 2024

WASHINGTON , March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With a thriving agri-food ecosystem that fosters collaboration between leading companies, government and academia, the Netherlands is a hub for innovation and experimentation in agriculture and food technology. The country is the world leader in food punching, even though it is the world's second-largest exporter of agricultural products. It is also home to the production and research and development operations of all top 10 agri-food companies. To showcase Dutch agri-food excellence, the Invest in Holland network team will travel to San Francisco from March 19th to 22nd to attend the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit and the Future Food-Tech Summit. , meet with other innovators in the field.

The inaugural World Agritech Innovation Summit is a great opportunity to learn how Dutch agritech is future-proofing food. Immediately following, the Future Food-Tech Summit will bring together food technology pioneers and visionaries to explore creative strategies to expand alternative protein sources. The Invest in Holland network team will be available to attend meetings to discuss how the Netherlands is driving sustainable agri-food solutions for the future.

“As a world leader in food and agricultural technology, the Netherlands has been intrinsically linked to the agro-industry for centuries. Due to our country's physical size, sustainable food innovation has always been high on the Dutch agenda. Yes,” said Jaap Slohauer, secretary general of the association. Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) Americas. “At both summits in San Francisco this week, we will focus on the unique combination of collaboration, innovation and sustainability in the Dutch agricultural sector. We want to prove that we are the ideal location for companies looking to advance their business.” ”

Home to the world's leading agri-food university, Wageningen University and Research Institute (WUR), the Netherlands offers cutting-edge research, talent and collaboration to agri-food companies choosing to invest in the Netherlands. WUR and other multidisciplinary institutions are vital hubs addressing the world's most pressing food challenges and dreaming up global food supply solutions. Outside of academia, research institutes such as Biotech Campus Delft, Planet B.io, NIZO Food Research, Dairy Campus, Foodvalley and Farm of the Future are further strengthening agri-food research and development in the Netherlands.

Companies looking to expand their business internationally should download our agri-food brochure and investment information, highlighting innovation, key industry trends, success stories and investment opportunities. Capitalizing on the highly connected Dutch agricultural ecosystem, companies such as Beyond Meat, TiNDLE Foods and ENOUGH have already found fertile ground in the Netherlands, alongside key players such as Kraft Heinz.

Interested in connecting with NFIA during or after these events? Schedule a meeting with Maaike van Linden, Chin Marley, and Angelique van Helvoordt during the summit to learn more .

With North American offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, and Toronto, NFIA provides free and confidential support to companies looking to establish or expand operations in the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.investinholland.com or contact us. [email protected].

