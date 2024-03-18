Apple may use Google Gemini to power some iPhone AI features





In addition to using Gemini to power apps and services, Google also offers its LLM to third-party developers. Apple is reportedly in talks with Google about licensing Gemini for the iPhone.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is in active talks to license Gemini, Google's set of generative AI models, to power some of the new features coming to iPhone software this year. Apple also held talks with OpenAI, which will enhance Microsoft's AI capabilities.

Apple is specifically considering partnerships in cloud-based generation AI, and today's report lists text and image generation as an example of how Gemini could be used. At the same time, Apple is working on delivering unique on-device AI models and features in the upcoming iOS 18 release.

Talks are still ongoing and it is unclear how the AI ​​contract will be branded. This would be a significant expansion of the existing relationship default search engine between the two companies.

Looking at the rest of the industry, Google announced a partnership with Samsung in February to bring Gemini's power summary feature to the Galaxy S24s' notes, voice recording apps, and keyboard. Samsung is also using Imagen 2's text-to-image diffusion for generative editing features in its Photo Gallery app. All of these features require server-side processing, but Samsung also uses an on-device version of his Gemini.

Google offers Gemini in three sizes, with Pro being used by most first-party and third-party apps. Gemini 1.0 Pro powers the free version of gemini.google.com, while 1.0 Ultra is used in the paid Gemini Advanced level.

While Gemini 1.0 is available as a stable version, Google previewed Gemini 1.5 in mid-February with a significantly expanded context window to absorb more information. This makes the output more consistent, relevant, and useful.

Gemini Ultra: The largest and most capable model for the most complex tasks Gemini Pro: The best model to expand to a wide range of tasks Gemini Nano: The most efficient model for on-device tasks

Bloomberg predicts that a deal won't be announced until WWDC in June, and that Apple will choose OpenAI, or multiple providers, as potentially proposed in today's report.

