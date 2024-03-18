Should music libraries accept GenAI songs? | Comments





The integration of artificial intelligence into every aspect of our lives is becoming increasingly prevalent, and the music industry is no exception. In just one year, generative AI has already changed the music industry forever.

As AI technology continues to evolve, music companies are at a crossroads, deciding whether to embrace or resist the technology.

I believe it is imperative that music companies clarify their position on AI, as the implications of this decision extend far beyond the realm of simple innovation. Now is our opportunity to lead ethically and move forward on our terms.

However, before looking forward, it is important to look back. This isn't the first technological revolution the music world has faced. In the music industry, technology is the ultimate companion, shaping not only how music is created, produced, distributed and consumed, but also how artists connect with their audiences.

From the invention of the phonograph to the rise of streaming services, the history of the music industry is a testament to the transformative power of technological innovation.

Some might even say that AI-generated music isn't the first time a computer created notes. Synthesizers are essential to the musical creative process.

Like any disruptive technology, AI has its challenges, but we must remember that avoidance is not an option.

If the past has taught us anything, it's that investing more time in fighting it instead of investing in innovation and collaboration only delays the inevitable outcome, and that It is less preferable than the outcome in which we actively participate.

So how do we avoid the collision process witnessed between technology innovators and the music industry when music becomes digital?

First, we cannot ignore the ethical implications of AI in music. AI has the ability to compose music without human intervention, imitate the style of famous artists, or generate entirely new works. While this presents exciting opportunities for creativity and accessibility, it also raises concerns about the authenticity and integrity of musical expression, and what this means for the humans who train the AI.

Music companies need to face these ethical dilemmas head-on and establish clear guidelines to ensure AI is used responsibly and ethically, with fair outcomes for everyone. .

At Audiosocket, we represent over 3,000 bands and artists around the world and are committed to driving innovation that benefits all stakeholders.

To ensure transparency and collaboration, we have launched an open forum for artists to explore and discuss approaches to working with AI technology companies.

Our new artist agreement outlines how we will engage with AI, distinguishing between traditional and generative categories.

Traditional AI can be used to improve the efficiency of workflows such as beat matching, stemming, mastering, metadata tagging, and music discovery without having to generate new songs.

When it comes to generative AI, we prioritize ethical and fair opportunities and allow artists to opt in or out based on their preferences.

By taking a proactive stance towards AI, you can positively shape the future of your industry.

We employ traditional AI to amplify creativity, improve efficiency, and extend the reach of your music.

Meanwhile, our approach to generative AI emphasizes ethical responsibility and transparency, allowing artists to make informed decisions about their engagement.

As we navigate these new opportunities, we remain committed to the core values ​​of this art form. We strive to ensure that AI enriches the beauty and diversity of music for generations to come, rather than detracting from it.

So are artists facing a loaded gun, or is this the dawn of a new era that offers unprecedented creative possibilities? Perhaps a mix of both? there is.

But by positioning themselves strategically, creators can be more prolific than ever before and may find that exciting new financial models are on the horizon.

Jen Anderson Miller is the CEO and co-founder of Audiosocket, a music licensing and technology company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadcastnow.co.uk/tech/should-music-libraries-accept-genai-compositions/5191675.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos