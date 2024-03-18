Elon Musk claims SpaceX spacecraft will reach Mars within five years, focuses on interstellar travel





SpaceX's Starship rocket will reach Mars by the end of this decade, and future versions will travel between stars, billionaire Elon Musk said after the rocket's third test flight. He spoke on Monday, just days after celebrating major progress in working with NASA toward his return. Astronauts go to the moon.

Elon Musk has said that SpaceX's Starship will reach Mars within five years.

The spacecraft is designed to traverse the entire solar system and beyond, Musk said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

But its scope is limited to the cloud of objects surrounding our solar system, Musk said in response to a post describing SpaceX as the gateway to Mars and perhaps beyond.

Musk vowed that future versions of Starship would travel to other star systems, and said that this future Starship would be much larger and more advanced than the current generation.

Musk has asked whether SpaceX is working on a version of Starship (still in prototype form) that can travel between stars, or how it will overcome the many barriers to interstellar travel that scientists believe is technically possible. He gave no indication as to whether he plans to overcome the situation. But that's currently in the realm of science fiction and speculation.

The billionaires' comments came just days after SpaceX celebrated the rocket's third successful test launch last week, with the first two last year ending in explosions, but the mission halted midway. The controller lost contact with the ship.

Musk promised further testing of the vehicle this year and claimed Starship would reach Mars within five years.

important quotes

Starship will take humans to Mars, Musk wrote on X, sharing an image of the spacecraft launching from SpaceX's Starbase launch facility in Texas. In another post, Musk said Starship would make life multi-planetary.

big number

320. According to the company's website, this is the only number of launches SpaceX has made to date. Of these, there were a total of 284 landings and 254 reflights in which the system was flown and reused. Most of these are SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, the first reusable rockets capable of reaching orbit. Rocket flights reduce the cost of access to space, eliminating one of the most expensive aspects of space travel.

chief critic

Speaking at the Renewable Energy Conference in Paris last week, former President Barack Obama talked about how tech moguls like Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could build rockets, according to AFP news agency. , stated that he is paying attention to space as the latest frontier. When I hear some people talk about plans to colonize Mars because the Earth's environment could deteriorate and become uninhabitable, I look at them and say, “What are you talking about? ” said the former president. Even after a nuclear war and unhindered by climate change, President Obama said Earth would be far more habitable than Mars. I would rather invest in taking care of this planet,” he said, adding that space exploration is about gathering and discovering knowledge rather than creating new living spaces for humanity. He added that it should be.

Forbes rating

We estimate Musk's worth at $188.5 billion. His wealth primarily comes from a series of companies he co-founded and runs, most notably Tesla and SpaceX, as well as xAI, The Boring Company, and Neuralink. He is the third richest person in the world after Amazon's Bezos and luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault, with an estimated fortune of $192.8 billion and $236 billion, respectively.

