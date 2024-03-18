Gujarat High Court issues notice to Google for blocking man's email account over nude childhood photos





AHMEDABAD: Uploading nude childhood photos on Google Drive has left a man without access to his email account for nearly a year, forcing him to knock on the doors of the Gujarat High Court.

The High Court has ordered Google India Pvt Limited to delete the complainant's email account for “obvious child abuse” after she uploaded a photo of the complainant bathing her grandmother when she was two years old to Google Drive. A notification has been issued for blocking the user.

Justice Vaibhavi D. Nanavati on March 15 issued notices to Google, the central government and the state government, returnable on March 26.

The petitioner, Neil Shukla, is a computer engineer who uploaded childhood photos to Google Drive, including one of him being bathed by his grandmother.

The tech giant blocked Shukla's account in April last year for violating its policy on content showing “blatant child abuse,” his lawyer Dipen Desai told the court.

He said Shukla had filed a complaint in the high court on March 12 after the company failed to resolve the issue through the grievance redressal mechanism.

Mr. Desai informed the court that since Google blocked his email account, Mr. Shukla has been unable to access his email and this has caused a loss to his business.

“Google claimed that this amounted to 'blatant child abuse' and blocked everything. Since everything is blocked, I can't access my email and my business is (impacted),” petitioners wrote in their petition. “There are)” he said.

Shukla approached the Gujarat Police and the Center's Science and Technology Department, India's nodal point for such issues, but they too failed to take action, forcing her to seek judicial redress.

The complainant also requested an emergency hearing because he received a notice from Google that data linked to his account would be deleted in April, one year after it became inoperable.

(Published March 18, 2024, 09:26 IST)

