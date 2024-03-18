And breathe!Outsourcing of stability testing for inhalation testing





Malcolm Saxton, Senior Consultant Chemistry at Broughton, explores the benefits of outsourcing inhalation device stability studies.

Stability studies are a critical step in the development of inhaled drugs to ensure that the product's quality, safety, and efficacy are maintained throughout its shelf life. However, these studies can be resource-, time-, and space-intensive, so outsourcing these studies to trusted partners can streamline the process.

Inhalation therapy is the cornerstone of treatment for many patients with chronic respiratory diseases, a global problem affecting approximately 450 million people worldwide. Because of the benefits of inhalation as a rapid drug delivery method with potentially reduced side effects, researchers are investigating inhalation therapies for new applications.

For example, with the emergence of new respiratory diseases, including coronavirus disease (COVID-19), researchers are considering inhaled biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, as a therapeutic approach. Inhaled antimicrobial peptides and proteins that target multidrug-resistant bacteria are also emerging.

When bringing an inhaled drug to market, stability studies are an essential part of the regulatory submission process. Stability studies are designed and conducted in accordance with the International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Medicinal Products for Human Use (ICH). ICH provides guidance on proposed study periods, storage conditions, and sampling frequency based on the product and its intended shelf life, but some products may require custom conditions.

Stability studies of inhaled drugs

However, the design of stability studies for inhalation devices such as nebulizers, pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs), and dry powder inhalers (DPIs) can be complex and many device-specific factors must be controlled. there is.

For example, particle and droplet sizes are made consistent as part of stability studies, as particle size directly impacts dissolution rate and bioavailability in the lungs, which can impact product efficacy. It is essential to make sure that.

Furthermore, the orientation of the pMDI can affect the effectiveness of the device, whether or not the pMDI is stored upright. DPI also has stability study design considerations. For example, they are often packaged in foil overwrap, so research involves removing the product from its packaging to determine the impact on shelf life, quality, and efficacy against drug product specifications. must be

Additionally, as larger molecule drugs, such as biologics, are brought to market, stability assessments must adapt accordingly. These molecules are susceptible to degradation and typically require more complex analyses, additional measurement parameters, and/or the need for custom test conditions. For example, biopharmaceuticals tend to exhibit more unpredictable degradation pathways than small molecule APIs and may precipitate during testing due to lower concentrations or solubility. As a result, research design can become more difficult.

Why outsource?

Pharmaceutical companies typically outsource stability studies due to space, equipment, and resource constraints. Stability testing and analysis is a specialized field. If a company does not have in-house expertise to develop and validate methods, outsourcing may be necessary, especially when dealing with complex pharmaceutical products. Hope it's a good solution.

Some stability testing providers have broader expertise and have access to subject matter experts such as analytical chemists and toxicologists to complete analysis of test data, understand deviations, and You can troubleshoot the issue. If your partner is also an extractables and leachables expert, (E&L) allows you to perform research in parallel, streamlining your route to market. Additionally, our partners in the internal regulatory team can assist with all necessary preparations for regulatory submissions.

How can providers support you with documentation?

For stability studies, it is critical to document that test conditions were maintained consistently to validate the study. Therefore, pharmaceutical companies must ensure that their stability research provider provides end-to-end quality-controlled processes such as receipt, control, storage, storage, storage, and storage. and sample disposal. Some providers are taking this to the next level by providing real-time access to stability data through laboratory information management systems (LIMS) to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

More than 450 million patients worldwide suffer from respiratory diseases, and the market for inhaled drugs is growing. When it comes to stability research, manufacturers can save time, effort, and resources by outsourcing to trusted providers. Doing so allows manufacturers to focus on their core competencies.

