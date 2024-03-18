Google stock soars on report of Gemini iPhone deal





Stocks got off to a strong start Monday ahead of a big week for the market, with reports of a grand artificial intelligence partnership coming out of Silicon Valley.

The iPhone may soon receive a Google AI makeover.

Key facts

Shares in Google's parent company Alphabet soared 7% after Bloomberg reported that search engine giant Google and Apple are in talks to sign a deal to bring Google's Gemini-generated artificial intelligence service to Apple's iPhones. This could be a big win for Alphabet, which some believe has so far lagged behind rival Microsoft. In the generative AI space.

Alphabet's rise increased the market capitalization of both companies by about $120 billion, and major stock indexes showed notable gains, with the benchmark S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index up 1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Much of Monday's gains were concentrated in big tech companies, with Apple's stock up 2% and investors excited about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's keynote speech at the AI ​​Leaders Afternoon Conference and electric car maker Tesla. Shares of AI semiconductor chip designer Nvidia rose 4% as the company waited. Shares rose 2% after the company raised prices on some cars.

Each of the seven so-called great stocks gained on Monday, bringing their combined market cap to about $350 billion, according to YCharts data.

Monday's rally comes ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday's Federal Reserve meetings, which will reveal the central bank's latest thinking on interest rate cuts, but good mood on Wall Street as higher-than-expected interest rates hurt businesses. It's a meeting that can be ruined. Power to earn.

important quotes

This obviously comes with a hefty licensing fee, so bringing Gemini to the iPhone would be a big win for Google, Wedbush analysts led by Dan Ives wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

what we don't know

The amount Apple pays Alphabet to license the Gemini software on its smartphones. Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said Apple believes such deals would be prohibitively expensive, and the report suggests that Apple's internally generated AI services could be used by Gemini, This may suggest that ChatGPT is not on par with the top-tier ChatGPT built by its competitors. Powered by OpenAI, backed by Microsoft.

Main background

Perhaps the most similar agreement was actually Apple paying an $18 billion annual windfall from Alphabet to make Google the iPhone's default search engine. Both Alphabet and Apple have suffered over the past two years from a lack of market excitement about their AI products, with Alphabet's stock falling 5% just three weeks ago on Gemini fears and Apple's It has significantly underperformed the broader market for a year. 6 months.

Read more Forbes article Google's Gemini Headaches Spur $90 Billion Selloff By Derek Saul More from Forbes Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to integrate Gemini's AI services into iPhone By Siladitya Ray

