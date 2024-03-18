Apple may hire Google to build Gemini AI engine into next-generation iPhones





The next batch of Apple iPhones could feature an artificial intelligence upgrade from search engine giant Google.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that Apple is considering a deal with Google that would allow the company to incorporate its Gemini AI engine into Apple's iPhones. Apple and Google have not confirmed the agreement. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Wall Street analysts said a potential agreement could help both companies in a number of ways.

“The takeaway here is that Apple is likely to receive some payment from Google for the privilege, especially if it helps Google keep more of its search revenue,” analysts at Melius Research wrote in a note to investors. “This means that they may receive it or withhold it,” he said. “For Google, this would be a reputational victory against Microsoft and OpenAI after a series of failures in launching reliable AI products.”

But talks between Apple and Google don't necessarily mean a deal is coming. Bloomberg reported that Apple has also talked to Microsoft's OpenAI about using its services.

Google and Microsoft have been competing with each other for dominance in generative AI. Generative AI took the world by storm in 2023 with his introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Since then, the technology has captured the attention of both companies and users, and has already begun to change the face of work and entertainment, raising concerns from both lawmakers and technology companies about the impact of rapidly evolving AI on society itself. Masu.

For now, tech giants Google and Microsoft are trying to dominate the market, and a partnership with Apple could be key to achieving that.

Analysts said the talks between Apple and Google are an attempt by the Cupertino, California-based company to enhance its upcoming iOS 18 ahead of a new product event scheduled for June. A deal between Apple and Google would give Apple access to Google's Gemini AI app, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

Analysts at Melius Research believe the company is looking to upgrade Siri, expand the App Store for AI developers, and accelerate on-device edge processing for faster and more secure experiences. “There is,” he said.

Google restarts Gemini AI image generator 03:50

But Google's Gemini has been in a tough spot since it was rebranded last month. In February, the search giant stopped its artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini from generating images after it was found to be creating historical depictions marked by “inaccuracies.” Examples include depictions of Nazi soldiers as black or Asian and depictions of the Pope as a woman, for which the company has apologized.

Dan Ives, senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities, said the impetus for a potential deal boils down to Apple's desire to expand iPhone sales.

“For Apple, this provides the foundation and technology blueprint to double down on the AI ​​capabilities currently in development within Apple Park, making iPhone 16 a potentially groundbreaking iPhone release centered around AI capabilities. “This will ensure that,” Ives said.

More from CBS News

Christopher J. Brooks

Christopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. He previously worked as a reporter for the Omaha World-Herald, Newsday, and the Florida Times-Union. His reporting primarily focuses on the U.S. housing market, sports business, and bankruptcies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/apple-google-ai-gemini-iphone-openai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos