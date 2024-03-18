YouTube creators, label your videos with AI-generated content





New York CNN —

Starting Monday, YouTube creators will be required to label their videos as authentic-looking if they are created using artificial intelligence. This is part of a broader effort by the company to be transparent about content that may confuse or mislead users.

When a user uploads a video to the site, the content either depicts a real person saying or doing something they did not do, or alters footage of a real place or event, or depicts something that was not actually done. A checklist will appear asking if you want to depict the scene as it appears. happen.

The disclosure comes amid a proliferation of new consumer-facing generative AI tools that can quickly and easily create engaging text, images, video, and audio that are difficult to distinguish from the real thing, and as users become increasingly confused by synthetic content. The purpose is to prevent. thing. Online safety experts have warned that the proliferation of AI-generated content could confuse and mislead users online, especially ahead of elections in the United States and elsewhere in 2024.

YouTube creators are required to identify whether their videos include AI-generated or otherwise manipulated content that appears realistic. This allows YouTube to label viewers, but you could face serious consequences if you repeatedly fail to add disclosures.

The platform announced that the update will come in the fall as part of a larger rollout of new AI policies.

If a YouTube creator reports that their video contains AI-generated content, YouTube will add labels to the description to indicate that it contains altered or synthetic content, as well as any sound or synthetic content. We notify you that visuals have been heavily edited or digitally generated. For videos about sensitive topics like politics, labels are added more prominently on the video screen.

Last year, the company announced that content created with YouTube's own generative AI tool, which was launched in September, would also be clearly labeled.

YouTube will only require creators to label AI-generated, realistic content that viewers might believe is real.

If synthetic or AI-generated content is clearly unrealistic or unimportant, such as AI-generated animation or lighting or color adjustments, creators don't have to disclose it. The platform also says creators are not required to disclose whether generative AI was used to improve productivity, such as generating scripts, content ideas, or automated captions.

Creators who continue to use the new label for synthetic content that should be published may face penalties, including content removal and suspension from the YouTube Partner Program. Creators can monetize their content under this program.

