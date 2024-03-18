AI on iPhone?Apple is in talks with Google





Apple (AAPL) is in talks with Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOG, GOOGL) about potentially incorporating Google's Gemini generation AI engine into its iPhones, Bloomberg reports. Apple had previously held talks with OpenAI about a potential similar partnership.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith discuss past deals between Apple and Google and how generative AI will be built into devices.

-Okay. Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to use its generative AI engine Gemini on its iPhones. This is according to a report from Bloomberg. Now, this comes after he was reportedly in talks with OpenAI for Apple to use its products as well.

Now, this is big news in the AI ​​field, and actually in the broader technology field, Brad. If this partnership actually materializes, it will greatly shake up the world of AI. However, there are some points. It's clear that partnering with Apple and Google here would be a huge advantage for Google.

You can get access and touch on the number of users that Apple has. But it also highlights the fact that Apple may not be as far along in some of its AI efforts as many thought it potentially could have been. So we also have to ask, what does this mean for AI and — excuse me, Apple — and Apple's AI plans more broadly in the long run?

– Yeah. Here, generative AI is being deployed right next to his 2 billion devices on the market for the Apple iPhone. And it's also important to note that these companies have done business in the past, whether it's about searching on your iPhone or not. We know that Google is the default search engine.

And you can download any other search engine you want to use on most of these devices as well. But I think this is really important for data sharing between the two companies and how we move forward. Because it's a treasure trove of data that gets indexed, as it's recognized by the generative AI type of Copilot and tools that are built into it, or just embedded into some of the existing operating systems and apps that are out there. Because there is.

I don't know how they plan on doing this. But this is another reason I'll probably delay upgrading my iPhone. We already do – you'll be looking at my cracked screen every day. At the moment, I'm just waiting for the next major generative AI announcement to be made. That way I know that's the device I have to work with here.

– Yes, that's right. And many are scratching their heads wondering what exactly this means, what the technology will see, whether we should be sitting on the sidelines waiting for these new applications, and what exactly it is. And I think you are. That way you can have some of these iPhones. But looking at this early reaction, it's pretty easy to see the reaction we're getting from some analysts.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the strategic partnership is a missing piece of Apple's AI strategy. Entering Apple's ecosystem is a big win for Google. Similar to what you were talking about there just a second ago, Brad.

And Melius Research also announced this news that Apple could use its asset-light approach to aspects of its own AI strategy, and thus potentially earn other forms of overall traffic acquisition payments there. He also said that it meant a bigger victory for the foreseeable future. Therefore, they see this as a big win for Apple and Alphabet. And that's a big reason why both of these stocks are trending higher in pre-market trading.

– Well, it's a big move for Alphabet. And this gave us access to a device ecosystem that we didn't necessarily need and were looking to expand further outside of our existing partnerships. And Google and Alphabet also think about what they can now do with the Android OS. And they already understand that that's part of the market. Now, the question is, how do we become more entrenched in the Apple operating system, an ecosystem that we don't power but can also be a net benefactor of?

