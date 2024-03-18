NCA&T leads agricultural technology corridor project with $1 million NSF grant





With a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation's Regional Innovation Engine, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCA&T) will lead a team of universities, NC Cooperative Extension, businesses and research partners to make information and technology more accessible. Develop a plan to share quickly. And by building an “agricultural technology corridor” from central to eastern North Carolina, we aim to spread it even further across the state.

Agriculture, the state's biggest economic driver, extends to every corner of the state, but most of the research and innovation potentially available to the $103 billion industry is in the Triad and Triangle. This comes from companies and universities located in relatively small urban areas.

Dr. Gregory Goins, associate dean for research in NCA&T's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said the disparity could limit farmers' access to research-based and new technologies, especially those that help lower barriers to market entry for agricultural products. states that there is. To enable resource-limited farmers to thrive in the face of climate change and develop as entrepreneurs.

“New farmers, underserved farmers, and farmers with small acreage are empowered to adopt methods that protect the environment, produce the highest quality food, and provide reliable family income. need information to develop agricultural management practices,” Goins said in Friday's NCA&T announcement. , March 15th. “Our team is working to connect industry to farmers, especially in underserved areas, to mitigate climate impacts, lower the barriers to market entry they face, and increase economic output in the agricultural sector. We are trying to develop a plan to provide information to farmers.''

The project, called Climate-Responsive Opportunities in Plant Science (CROPS), brings together researchers from Duke University, East Carolina University, North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Wake Forest University. NC Cooperative Extension professionals and county agents. industry partner North Carolina Biotechnology Center; and Research Triangle International, a nonprofit research organization with the NC Community College System. They will work together to develop a plan to develop a 42-county agricultural technology innovation corridor that will allow agricultural improvements to reach underserved areas of the state faster. .

Through a combination of educational programs, workforce development activities, and startup grant funding, the 10 institutions offer educational programs that provide the latest information on topics such as agricultural technology, farm management, and natural resource conservation, Goins said. He plans to do so. The project also identifies new crops and livestock practices that have the potential to increase farm incomes for small-scale producers, and suggests ways to support the development of community-based regional food systems.

Greg Goins, associate dean for research in NCA&T's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, uses a solar-powered charging trailer to give a presentation in the field. The trailer will allow NCA&T to provide one-way access to research-backed methods to farmers across the state.

The program also includes a strong workforce development component to promote the economic performance of small farms and increase agricultural diversity, Goins said. The program will highlight climate-smart technologies and ways to create climate resilience, providing information on techniques that can help agricultural businesses thrive. The program is free to participants.

NCA&T is the first and only historically black college to lead one of NSF's “engines,” grant-funded projects aimed at promoting science and technology as regional economic drivers. The foundation says the investment in Engines, which is expected to total $1.6 billion over the next 10 years, will be the largest regionally based research and development investment in U.S. history. Since January, the foundation has recognized 10 projects in 18 states.

North Carolina is the only state with three Innovation Engine Awards. In late January, NSF unveiled two first-of-its-kind innovation engines, both in North Carolina. The Piedmont Triad Regenerative Medicine Engine and the North Carolina Sustainable Textiles Innovation Engine will each receive up to $15 million over an initial two-year period and up to $160 million over a 10-year period.

“A&T is well-positioned to lead this effort because of our history of serving small and minority farmers with limited resources,” Goins said. “Trusts bridge the gap between them and access to traditional agricultural support programs, enable them to take advantage of strong, comprehensive and resilient marketing opportunities, and resolve estate issues for heirs. , their expression in agriculture, will be key to providing new technological solutions where traditional methods are used and helping increase agricultural production. ”

“We will play a key role in this project by visiting farmers and seeing what they need,” he said. “We will then respond to these needs with participatory programs that focus on farmers.”

Dr. Biswanath Dhari, assistant professor and natural resources specialist with N.C. A&T Cooperative Extension, said the program will begin this spring with listening sessions across the state.

“Here in North Carolina, we have all the higher education and agricultural resources to make a difference for small producers,” said Mark Blevins, Ed.D., associate administrator for NCA&T Cooperative Extension. “CROPS not only connects farmers, funders and researchers, but also universities and corporate institutions to serve them in ways never before possible. Everyone can do more than they could alone.”

Source: ncbiotech.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.verticalfarmdaily.com/article/9609783/us-nca-t-to-lead-ag-tech-corridor-project-with-1m-nsf-grant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos