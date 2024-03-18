A conversation with Google Cloud Champion Innovator Rohan Singh





Google Cloud Champion Innovators is a global network of approximately 600 external experts who are technical experts in Google Cloud products and services. Each champion specializes in one of nine different technology categories, including Coud AI/ML, data analytics, databases, hybrid multicloud, modern architecture, security and networking, serverless app development, storage, and Google Workspace. In this ongoing interview series, we interview champion innovators from around the world to learn more about their journeys, their technology focus, and what excites them.

Today we're talking with Rohan Singh, Senior Cloud Infrastructure Engineer at SADA – Insight Company and a Google Cloud Champion Innovator specializing in modern architecture. He focuses on infrastructure modernization and migration and applies his expertise to help organizations harness the transformative power of cloud technology.

Natalie Tuck: Which technology field are you most fascinated by and why?

Rohan Singh: Simply put, I'm passionate about cloud and DevOps. There are new developments every day and there is always something new to learn. As a Senior Cloud Infrastructure Engineer, my job involves helping clients with their application infrastructure, focusing on strategic planning, and choosing the best approach for their specific modernization and migration needs. Many companies are still using legacy infrastructure, and finding the right strategy for them is a challenge I really enjoy. Containerization is so hot right now that we're doing a lot of work with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Anthos, and using Migrate for Compute Engine to migrate VMs from on-premises to the cloud. Masu.

NT: What upcoming trends are you passionate about?

RS: I see more and more interest in Infrastructure as a Code (IaC). IaC provides a greater level of control over infrastructure implementation and design, and improves resource management and code version control. Google recently released Infrastructure Manager, which uses Terraform and allows you to manage your Google Cloud infrastructure through IaC. As a Champion Innovator, I participated in internal sessions with the Google team where I introduced the product and answered all our questions. This was really helpful because I believe IaC is going to be a big change for the industry.

We're also really excited about the potential of generative AI. As a Champion Innovator, I was granted early access to Duet AI on Google Cloud. I think of it as a kind of personal assistant, available 24/7 to answer my questions and help me solve code challenges. We look forward to learning more about generative AI and its potential for integration with Google Cloud native DevOps tools for infrastructure and applications. Although still in its early stages, the potential to leverage generative AI to deliver improved solutions to clients, enhance solution architectures, and troubleshoot issues is very exciting.

NT: How do you like learning new services, applications, and technologies?

RS: My main resources are the Google Cloud blog, documentation, and internal channels for ongoing discussions about cloud migration and modernization. Google Cloud's release notes are great because the information is provided directly from the source. Google Cloud blog articles and Medium posts are also very helpful. The Innovators program brings together a wealth of technical expertise from Google Cloud itself and other innovators around the world.

Being an innovator also gives you the opportunity to practice extensively at Google Cloud. This is great because I'm a big believer in learning by doing. When I learn something new, I like to put it into practice right away. But while passion is important, it's also important to take care of your health. I focus on mental health because it keeps me and my family happy and makes me more productive. When your mind is at peace, you can think more clearly and provide better solutions to your clients.

NT: How has participating in the Innovators Program impacted your personal and professional growth?

RS: Access to in-house and innovator-only training and certifications has been extremely helpful in shaping my approach to infrastructure modernization and migration. Another big advantage is the strong community support. You're connected to dozens of cloud enthusiasts and experienced professionals who can support you.

Participating in the program really broadened my horizons. I come from a small town where I don't have many opportunities to interact with outsiders. Being an innovator has not only improved my self-confidence, but also my interpersonal and communication skills. I also learned to explain complex technical concepts in simple terms. This is extremely helpful when working with non-technical colleagues and clients.

Having Google Cloud Champion Innovator for Modern Architecture on your profile also makes a big difference. People pay far more attention to what you say. Since joining the program, my global reach and the queries I receive on LinkedIn and Medium have tripled.

NT: How important is community to you?

RS: Very important! I'm a big proponent of community involvement. Cloud communities and programs like Innovators emphasize collaboration and knowledge sharing, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds. Interacting regularly with others gives you insight into the challenges we all face and is a great way to gain perspective.

I actively try to help people by sharing my stories and experiences through the Google Cloud community page and my Medium blog. There, we run an interview series called Silly Sit-Downs (SSD) with Rohan with people in the industry, no matter the field. Even though videos and podcasts are so popular these days, I truly believe in the power of reading and writing. Reading stimulates the imagination and doesn't require a strong internet connection, so you can access reading wherever you are. I now see myself as a mentor, communicating all over the world without barriers. I'm not interested in follower counts per se, but it really makes me happy when I get messages from people saying that my content was helpful.

NT: What advice would you give to up-and-coming innovators?

RS: Pursue knowledge and skills, not titles. Don't choose a technology like cloud computing just because your friends are doing it or because you think it will make you money. Please do some research and if you are interested, start with the basics. Don't stress yourself out with unrealistic expectations, such as becoming a cloud expert within six months. Take time to learn and grow at your own pace, stay active, travel, learn new things beyond technology, talk to people, and take breaks when you need them.

It's hard just to get started. To learn more about how organizations are innovating with generative AI, check out our growing community of innovators. We value ideas from like-minded Google Cloud users who want to take it to the next level.

