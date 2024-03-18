From parts to finished products: Automating the smallest devices





Tom Cash, director at Siemens parts supplier Foxmere, explains why OEMs need to automate high-precision assembly.

The production of micromedical devices with increasingly complex geometries and small dimensions poses unique challenges for manufacturers. If the final product is only a few millimeters wide, the tiny internal dimensions of the components involved must be manufactured on a microscale and are often invisible to the naked eye.

Earlier this year, researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital developed a grain-sized implant called Micra, a pacemaker that is implanted in the heart.

The implant delivers nano-doses of cancer drugs directly to a patient's brain tumor, making it not only more precise but also less invasive. A pacemaker is about the size of a vitamin capsule.

The iStent syringe, one of the world's smallest medical implants, is also inserted during cataract surgery and remains inside the eye to reduce intraocular pressure.

This device provides a minimally invasive option for managing intraocular pressure and is particularly beneficial for conditions such as glaucoma, ensuring continued symptom relief and improved patient recovery.

However, manufacturing complex micromedical devices like Micra, the world's smallest pacemaker, requires a special approach because of its components as small as millimeters and wires as small as 0.002 inches.

Material selection

Assembly of microdevices goes beyond the dimensional accuracy of the parts. As the size of objects decreases, large changes occur in the surface area-to-volume ratio at the micro- and nanoscale, leading to changes in chemical and material properties.

Consider microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), a critical component in biomedical applications. At such small scales, MEMS face challenges such as increased friction, changes in thermal conductivity, and increased sensitivity to external forces.

These changes directly impact the reliability of MEMS, especially in applications such as microfluidic components, implantable drug delivery devices, and neurostimulators.

To address these challenges, manufacturers must carefully select materials and employ microfabrication techniques. Photolithography, etching, and electroplating are all processes used to precisely shape and structure materials at extremely small scales, making them ideal for the precision required for microdevices.

Finding defects

In addition, the medical device industry is subject to strict regulations such as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which regulates the UK medical device market and is responsible for ensuring that it is safe and effective for its intended use. Governed by quality standards and regulations.

According to strict standards, the manufacturing of micro medical devices covers all production stages, from the initial design to the inspection of the final parts.

Here, a quality control system must ensure that every microscopic component meets the required specifications and tolerances, ensuring accuracy and quality for all medical applications.

For example, Ultra-HD cameras use AI to capture detailed images, and advanced algorithms analyze irregularities and specific attributes in real-time.

Highly sensitive sensors such as microscale cameras, accelerometers, and pressure sensors can also be integrated into medical devices to monitor and detect defects at the micron level.

ROI

Techreviewer says robotic process automation in healthcare can reduce operational costs by nearly 50% and also help recover costs in a short period of time.

This is of particular interest to manufacturers, as assembly is typically the most economically demanding stage of bringing a device to market.

Manufacturing and assembly costs are often underestimated, especially given the complexity of handling microcomponents that are invisible to the human eye.

Therefore, partnering with a reliable automation component supplier with expertise in precision assembly is essential for manufacturers to navigate the complexities of microdevice manufacturing.

Component suppliers not only ensure cost-effective, high-precision assembly in microdevice manufacturing, but their expertise also helps manufacturers reduce risks and costs associated with complex assembly processes. .

This is especially true for innovations like Micra and iStent injection. Fields that require precision, quality, and compliance with industry standards require the right expertise to automate a more customized approach.

