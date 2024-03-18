The future of ethics and innovation





The transformative power of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is undeniable. However, if not carefully managed, harmful consequences can occur. That's why, even as these technologies continue to advance, ethics must take center stage to protect people, prosperity, and the future of our planet.

Consider the many innovations that improve our daily lives, such as video conferencing, remote collaboration tools, real-time information, artificial intelligence, and medical advances.

Technology brings many benefits to the world. But it also raises questions about trust and responsibility.

Ethics and standards are essential for innovation

For example, the increasing use of AI in fields such as healthcare and human resources recruitment is raising concerns about bias and transparency. Without proper oversight, these technologies could exacerbate existing inequalities and widen the digital divide.

NTT Chairman Jun Sawada emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to technology that goes beyond just scientific advances. As the world navigates global challenges such as the pandemic, climate crisis, and geopolitical conflict, we must establish ethical standards to guide the development and use of technology. Collaboration and knowledge sharing are key to fostering sustainable innovation and effectively addressing societal issues.

The role of responsible governance in the future of AI

NTT is an example of a company with a strong commitment to sustainability and ethical technology. Its Global Sustainability Charter outlines a roadmap for innovating for the greater good, built on the principle of 'us as we are'. This includes collaboration to promote harmony between people, nature and technology and contribution to social welfare.

One notable initiative is the AI ​​Council at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The council includes NTT and global leaders from various sectors. The CSIS AI Council serves as a platform to advance responsible AI governance globally.

By bringing together experts from technology, business, and academia, the Council aims to establish principles and practices that promote the ethical use of AI and provide a foundation for AI to benefit society as a whole. I am. Corporate responsibility, global cooperation and effective governance are at the heart of this effort.

The CSIS AI Council provides a collaborative framework to navigate the complex ethical and regulatory landscape surrounding AI. By engaging with global leaders and sharing best practices, companies can contribute to the development of responsible AI governance and foster a culture of ethical innovation within their organizations.

“AI technology has great potential for realizing a sustainable society, but there are various issues such as accuracy and quality control,” says Sawada. “Therefore, developing effective AI governance is essential to delivering safe and reliable AI.”

Collaboration and ethical technology development

When it comes to AI and other emerging technologies, keeping an open mind is essential. By embracing diverse perspectives and engaging in meaningful dialogue, trusted partners can help shape a future where humans and AI coexist in harmony.

After all, the ethical use of technology is not only a moral obligation, but also a strategic necessity. By championing responsible AI governance and promoting a culture of transparency and accountability, we can ensure that technology continues to drive positive change while minimizing potential risks, making it better for everyone. We can create a fair and sustainable future.

