Forrester Wave AI Infrastructure Solutions, Google in Q1 2024





Today, we are pleased to announce that Forrester Research has recognized Google as a Leader in the Forrester Wave: AI Infrastructure Solutions for Q1 2024. We believe this is a testament to our vision and strong track record of continuous innovation and delivering cutting-edge AI infrastructure products. For our customers.

Google received the highest score of any vendor evaluated in both the Current Services and Strategy categories in this report.

Google has strength across the board, receiving the highest score of all vendors in this assessment. – Forrester Wave: AI Infrastructure Solutions, Q1 2024

In this report, Forrester evaluated 12 vendors against predefined criteria and evaluated them based on their current offerings and strategies. In addition to being named a Leader, Google received the highest scores in 17 different metrics including, but not limited to, architecture, ecosystem, vision, innovation, and roadmap.

The rise of generative AI marks the beginning of a new era of AI transformation. The larger, more complex models that power this transformation feature hundreds of billions (or trillions) of parameters, and even the most specialized systems require long A training period is required.

As a result, traditional ways of designing and building computing infrastructure are no longer able to meet the demands of rapidly growing workloads such as generative AI and LLM. To capitalize on the opportunities of generative AI, organizations must rebuild their infrastructure by investing in a proven, fully integrated AI infrastructure stack.

Google Cloud's AI infrastructure excels in this space, with a decade of cutting-edge AI advances built into its foundation. This integrated solution of optimized hardware, software, frameworks, and flexible consumption models enables enterprises to manage AI workloads from start to finish across training, fine-tuning, and inference/service delivery use cases. Scale quickly and cost-effectively.

Fully integrated AI stack from decades of research and development

Forrester recognizes Google Cloud as a Leader in the Q1 2024 Forrester Wave: AI Infrastructure Solutions, validating our decades-long investment in AI research and development . Our investments have propelled Google Cloud beyond the fundamentals of compute, networking, and storage. We offer comprehensive software, frameworks, optimized AI workload orchestration, and a platform explicitly tailored to deliver a wide range of AI model training and services.

Running AI efficiently at Google's scale is a feat few other companies around the world can achieve. Google brings its experience and infrastructure to Google Cloud AI Infrastructure. Google is driving its vision for the future of enterprise AI with early and ongoing investments in AI for other businesses. Google's great roadmap and innovation is to make Google Scale available to all customers, whether they're the brightest small startups or large global enterprises, while abstracting complexity with easy-to-use tools. . – Forrester Wave: AI Infrastructure Solutions, Q1 2024

This decades-long commitment to building a comprehensive AI-optimized stack has culminated in the AI ​​Hypercomputer, a supercomputing architecture that combines a set of technologies optimized for modern AI workloads. . The AI ​​hypercomputer consists of:

Performance-optimized hardware: Compute, storage, and networking built on ultra-large data center infrastructure that leverages a dense footprint, liquid cooling, and the Jupiter Data Center Network. All of this is premised on technology built with performance and efficiency at its core. We leverage our deep commitment to clean energy and sustainability to help you transition to a carbon-free future.

Open software: AI hypercomputers allow developers to access performance-optimized hardware using open software, such as Cloud TPU multi-slice training and multi-host inference, and Orchestrate, manage, and dynamically adjust AI training and inference workloads on software. It also comes with extensive support for popular ML frameworks such as JAX, TensorFlow, and PyTorch, right out of the box. For customers who want the flexibility to build their own AI platform, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) provides built-in support for autoscaling, workload orchestration, and autoupgrades to train and service the latest underlying models. Streamline.

Flexible consumption: AI hypercomputers offer a wide range of options for flexible and dynamic consumption. In addition to traditional options such as committed use discounts (CUD), on-demand pricing, and spot pricing, we also offer tailored consumption models for AI workloads through Dynamic Workload Scheduler. This provides consumption options to quickly utilize computing power. Job start times are more predictable.

Finally, for customers looking for the easiest way to train, use, and deploy AI models, Vertex AI provides an end-to-end platform for building production AI applications. Whether you want to train a model from scratch, leverage AutoML, or use one of the 130+ available underlying models from Google, third-party partners, and the open source community, Vertex AI helps you , you can easily use Google Cloud AI infrastructure to power your enterprise. Grade your AI applications. Regardless of their level of technical sophistication, customers can find the right tools to use, train, and deploy models with minimal configuration and fully managed MLOps and governance, so they can rely on the underlying infrastructure. You can focus on the application of your models rather than the administrative overhead of structures.

Google offers a complete package of AI workloads. AI will continue to be a core feature of many of Google's consumer and business services, including internet search and advertising. So it's safe to say that Google has a head start. – Forrester Wave: AI Infrastructure Solutions, Q1 2024

The world's leading AI companies are built on Google Cloud

This report positions Google Cloud as a leader, as Google services such as Google Search, Street View, Google Photos, and Google Translate, as well as Anthropic, Assembly AI, Lightricks and Character.AI, all rely on Google to power their business. We use Cloud AI infrastructure. In fact, over 70% of generative AI unicorns are Google Cloud customers.

Internet-native customers appreciate efficient, flexible scale to run rapid workloads and control costs. Reference customers appreciate the deep integration with Vertex AI, Google's AI platform, which allows them to build AI solutions using both custom models and LLM. -Forrester Wave: AI Infrastructure Solutions, Q1 2024

But it's not just the AI ​​unicorns that are benefiting many companies, they're turning to Google Cloud to extend Google's AI capabilities and embed them into key parts of cloud computing. Companies like Wendys, Canva, Uber, and Deutsche Bank use our generative AI platform to create amazing content, synthesize and organize information, automate business processes, and build engaging customer experiences. .

Deliver AI innovation to your customers

We are proud to be a leader in the Forrester Wave: AI Infrastructure Solutions, Q1 2024 Report. We've put decades worth of AI research and development expertise into designing ultra-large scale infrastructure for the benefit of our customers. We are committed to continuous research and innovation in the field of AI.

