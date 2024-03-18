MLS, NHL, USTA tech leaders focus on content customization, AI impact, new distribution platforms





In a dynamic media world, it's important to find people who speak both technology and business

As professional sports leagues face new challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing media landscape, MLS, NHL, and USTA anticipate increased content customization, future applications of artificial intelligence, and continued evolution of distribution platforms. focused.

Major League Soccer SVP, Emerging Ventures Chris Schlosser, part of the sports technology panel at the recent SBJ Tech Week conference in New York City, said he believes technology will have the biggest impact on his sport over the next five to 10 years. Regarding this, he said: Some level of real personalization.

He said that whether I'm at the venue, at home, or running around using Apple, it's customized for me, my wife, my kids, and my friends. They can all have different experiences. I think it's very achievable. I think that's specific. I think his level will change and improve over the next three to five years, for example.

Sharing that sentiment, NHL Vice President of Business Development and Innovation David Lehansky provided an example of customized content creation on the Big City Greens Classic Alternative Broadcast targeting different types of hockey viewers. was shown. He pointed out that viewers were skewed toward women and men in their 60s to 40s, and the average viewing age had dropped from 40s to about 15 years old.

When you think about cloud production, optimal tracking technology, and generative AI, these integrations create the ability to create these types of experiences in true real-time. [personalized content is] Here he is, he said. It is early. We've had some of our experiences where we've been pushed out in one area or another. Just add another component. I think that's really what we were forced to do.

Each league is preparing its internal teams for how their respective sports are expected to grow in the coming years.

USTA CTO Paul Maya says everyone needs to be able to understand the data. This is more than just data from your technology team. It's data literacy.

Schlosser said: A skill set that's really underserved in the sports and technology industries today is people who can translate technology into business and business into technology. He added that MLS is also trying to spread curiosity among its staff about how new technology can be applied to soccer operations.

[Technology] He went on to say that we're creating these worlds where engineers talk about technology, technology, technology, technology and have incredible ideas about technology. [theyre] It doesn't apply to real business. And then there are business people who get frustrated and talk about business, business, business, revenue, revenue, revenue and don't reach out to technology companies to actually make it happen. We have to build, develop, and rely on rare talent who can come and go because there aren't enough of them today.

The continued transition from linear to digital and the emergence of new platforms is creating additional media for content delivery, resulting in an increased need for project managers.

Much of that responsibility [to distribute content] The NHL's Lehansky pointed out that no one is more interested in increasing attendance than we are. In the past, we acted almost exclusively as licensing entities in this one-to-many world of his. This is our IP. Just hand over the check, draw up the messy contract, and then sit back and hope it works. After that it works fine. Rejoin the market. That's it, but if you want to cater to all other markets and pilot your content on these emerging platforms, you'll need to do so.

We need a project manager, he continued. You need to be able to own, manage, curate, and grow new experiences that didn't exist before. We need to rethink how we build organizations in terms of innovation, not just about ideas but also about their management.

The USTA's Maya noted that the introduction of artificial intelligence will be critical to the career success of its employees, adding that the governing tennis body aims to foster an environment of innovation. From an AI perspective, we work directly with our HR and legal teams on a bi-weekly basis to understand how we can support our employees and how we can help our employees rethink their jobs, if they are not afraid to rethink their jobs. We're talking about how to create a culture that recognizes when something goes wrong. When they change, they will get something new.

We have to create a culture where people are not afraid to say: I can automate his X, Y, Z. Once you automate X, Y, and Z, work with your team to figure out what else you can do to create better value.

