Google signs 430 MW carbon-free energy deal in Arizona





Google is partnering with Arizona-based water and power company Salt River Project (SRP) to bring more than 430 MW of carbon-free energy capacity to Arizona's power grid and create a new project that will support the company's clean energy goals. announced a contract.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, announced a 24/7 carbon-free energy (CFE) goal in 2020, with the goal of running its entire business on carbon-free energy by 2030, with the goal of reducing electricity demand and CFE supply every day. The aim is to match the times. Operated by the company. The company says the agreement will help it achieve a CFE rate of at least 80% at its Arizona operations by 2026.

The new deal follows Google's launch of its first data center in Arizona in Mesa, which the company expects to be operational in 2025.

Amanda Peterson-Colio, Google's global head of data centers and energy, said in a post announcing the new deal:

Achieving at least 80% CFE for Mesa data centers is essential as we continue to work toward our ambitious goal of running our entire business at CFE 24/7 by 2030.

In addition to wind and solar energy, the new contract includes battery storage from three facilities operated by NextEra Energy Resources on the SRP grid, including Sonora Solar Energy Center, Story Energy Center and Babbitt Ranch Energy Center.

The new Mesa data center will use air cooling technology instead of water cooling, as Google has found that local water sources are at high risk of depletion and scarcity. The company also announced a partnership with the Mesa Shade Tree Program to fund tree-planting workshops and a $100,000 commitment to the Mesa College Promise, which supports talented high school students and adult learners in the area. He also outlined other efforts underway in the Mesa area, including providing assistance. Access higher education with completely free tuition and additional support services.

Peterson Corio said:

Our Mesa data center is scheduled to be operational in 2025, but our work doesn't end with these programs. He will continue to work with SRP to decarbonize the grid, invest in regional programs, and support economic development across the region.

