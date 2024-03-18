SXSW 2024 Highlights – Spiceworks





South by Southwest, or SXSW 2024, featured mind-blowing performances from tech industry rock stars, artists and Hollywood stars. From industry leaders to startups and products, the technology side of the SXSW conference offered a glimpse of where technology, especially artificial intelligence, is headed. Notably, at SXSW 2024, the push for AI adoption was booed and jeered by the crowd.

SXSW 2024 concluded over the weekend after nine days of fun, festivities, discussions, and exhibitions. The 38th SXSW conference was less than enthusiastic. But the music flowing from concerts and movie premieres has turned Austin into a Lollapalooza of arts, entertainment, and to some extent technology.

SXSW 2024 premiered more than 170 films, including 125 feature films, 60 short films, and 19 music videos. On the other hand, the richness of music was felt not only at concerts, but also from the artists who flocked to the city's bars.

The event also featured approximately 80 artists and bands due to the SXSW conference's relationship with the U.S. military (a “super sponsor”), Israeli support for Palestine, and RTX (formerly Raytheon) and its subsidiary Collins Aerospace. I declined to attend.

“Goodbye. Don't come back,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted, expressing solidarity with the military.

While other specific events such as CES, Web Summit, and MWC Barcelona are reserved for showcasing the latest innovations, SXSW 2024 offered an interesting perspective on AI. It served as a stage for strange new technology.

Here are Spiceworks News & Insights' takeaways from this year's SXSW conference.

SXSW 2024 Highlights 1. Artificial Intelligence

Is it even an event today if the speakers, panelists, artists, and other attendees don't talk about AI?

AMD CEO Lisa Su took the stage as one of the keynote speakers at SXSW 2024. Su said AI is probably the most important technology of the last half century and her company will ramp up its supply of GPUs. October 2024 will mark 10 years since Sue was AMD CEO when the company emerged as a leader in personal computing chips and GPUs.

While AMD's competitor NVIDIA is riding the cloud-based AI wave, Su said AMD's plans include promoting AI PCs through products such as its Ryzen 8040 series chips. Ta. “The goal of AI PC is to ensure that each of us has our own unique AI capabilities, without having to go to the cloud,” said Hsu.

“You can actually interact with your data. You can actually ask questions, and they'll answer them for you. You'll get answers faster, because you might not want your data to go everywhere. And that's just the beginning of capabilities that will make us all far more productive.'' Enabling AI PCs is also on the agenda for NVIDIA and Intel.

When it comes to technology revolutions, AI “feels bigger, more important, and more important than any previous revolution,” said Dell CEO Micael Dell. “It's going to be a huge leap forward in all areas.”

Accessing cognitive power requires infrastructure in computing, networking, storage, and memory, among other things. Dell claims that 75% of data still resides in on-premises data centers and at the edge, and organizations don't want to change that. “Customers want AI to data, not data to AI.”

So while AMD is working on deploying efficient computing infrastructure for AI PCs, Dell is focusing on the data center side of AI.

2. New technology supercycle

Futurist Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute, opined that we should expect significant and lasting change from the three technologies. If the AI ​​also thinks he is one, he is not wrong.

Webb gave one of the keynotes at the SXSW 2024 conference, in which he said AI, connected ecosystems of things, and biotechnology will push the global economy into a new “technology supercycle.” A supercycle is a long period of strong economic growth that leads to sustained demand for goods and increases in asset values.

Mr. Webb's talk included the presentation of the Future Today Institute's 17th Annual Technology Trends Report. “At FTI, we have been tracking trends in categories like AI, biotech, and the connected ecosystem of things. But what's interesting is that they started converging a few years ago,” Webb said. Ta.

“These convergence have created a flywheel for great leaps forward, and breakthroughs in AI-powered technology for hospitals and sports have spawned consumer markets such as smart watches and rings. This created new value for consumers. This created more practical utility, attracted more capital, and attracted more talent.”

The three technologies Webb pointed to are comparable to the steam engine, electricity, and the Internet, except that modern innovations are much more complex, intensive, and pervasive than in the past.

Webb went on to tout the development of organoid intelligence, or AI fused with human-like, lab-grown tissue, that will begin within the next decade. “Biotechnology will move us away from silicon-based computing systems,” she said.

Read more: Countdown to NVIDIA GTC 2024: Focus on new Blackwell GPUs and AI

3. AI – It’s not all grumpy

Advances in AI often evoke a sense of awe and wonder at the possibilities it unlocks. But the emerging technology has also faced resistance from film and TV fans, with his reel of sizzle videos featuring clippings of AI experts speaking positively about AI and encouraging viewers to embrace it. There were boos.

A sizzle reel played before the film screening featured SignalFire partner Josh Constine. Amy Webb, Future Today Institute CEO. technology journalist Kara Swisher; Sandy Carter, Chief Operating Officer, Unstoppable Domains. Finally, the Vice President and Head of Product at OpenAI is Peter Deng.

Deng Xiaoping's statement, “I actually think that AI will fundamentally make us more human,'' drew the biggest objections. On stage, Deng Xiaoping also answered a question about whether artists should be compensated for their work used to train generative AI tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT, amidst cries of “Yes!” I couldn't do it. From the audience.

The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) from the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once also expressed concerns about the use of AI. “Maybe cancer will be solved,” Kwan said. Perhaps we will have many solutions to climate change. This is powerful, but I fear what we have to tell ourselves in order to embrace this new convenience, this new advancement. It's scary. ”

4. Product Innovation and Innovation Award Winners at SXSW 2024

ICON's Phoenix: 3D printing architecture and construction company ICON has introduced Phoenix, a new device that can build buildings up to 27 feet tall and 24,000 square feet. In addition to this multi-story 3D printer, the company also announced a new low-carbon building material called CarbonX, a ready-to-print home catalog called CODEX, and a design software and project management tool called Vitruvius.

ICON claims it is working with Phoenix to build for just $25 per square foot. However, if construction includes a foundation and roof, the cost increases to $80 per square foot.

The product of the same name by Generative Goods allows users to have physical ownership, which is considered to be the biggest drawback of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Therefore, NFT owners can bring their art to Generative Goods and take home a physical embroidered product.

Meanwhile, Truveta won the SXSW 2024 Innovation Award in the Artificial Intelligence category for the Truveta Language Model (TLM) for Patient Care. Lune won an innovation award for his camera-equipped AI-based Lune Smart amplifier interface design truck for learning, creating and sharing guitar music.

Additionally, Dot Inc. and Serviceplan's Dot Pad is a device that accepts visual input, such as handwriting, sketches, and signatures, and converts them into tactile graphics. This smart tactile graphics display differs from other designs because it uses electromagnetism instead of piezoelectricity. This device is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

Viral Nation's social media profile monitoring solution for brands nabbed the social media category at the SXSW 2024 Innovation Awards, and Enchanted Tools' product designers won the product design award for their Mirokai prototype.

What was your favorite thing about SXSW 2024? Share with us on LinkedInOpens in new window, XOpens in new window, or FacebookOpens in new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/tech-general/articles/sxsw-conference-2024-tech-highlights/

