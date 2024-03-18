Get up to $250 off Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones ahead of Amazon's Spring Sale





Amazon's Big Spring Sale officially begins this Wednesday, but like all sales, a number of deals have started early, including Google's latest Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB capacity is 25% off, deducting $250 from the list price, bringing the device to $749. This exceeds the all-time low price on Black Friday last November. The larger model is also discounted and includes all three colors available on Amazon. If you want to buy directly, you can get the same discount from Google's online shop. The online shop also has a Google-exclusive mint color.

Google

Google's latest generation Pixel smartphones are 25% off in an early sale before Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

$749 on Amazon

A similar discount applies to the 128GB Pixel 8, which is 29% off on both Amazon and Google, bringing it down to $499 instead of $699. Again, this is the lowest price we've looked at, and the discount also applies to higher capacity models. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the best Android smartphones on the market thanks to their faster chips, brighter screens, and improved cameras. What's more, the suite of AI-enabled tools isn't just a gimmick; it actually offers features like search, better photos, and a more capable Google Assistant. Perhaps the best part is that Google is promising his 7 years of software support, which means these phones will stay in your pocket much longer than your average phone. It means that you can leave it.

As for the differences between the two phones, the Pro model has a larger screen at 6.7 inches compared to the Pixel 8's 6.2 inches. The Pro also has a screen with a higher peak brightness of 400 nits, more RAM, and a third telephoto camera. Both have the same chip and many of the same AI tools.

For those looking for an even better deal, check out the Google Pixel 7a, which is marked down to an all-time low of $374 on both Amazon and Google. Not only did we list it among the best midrange Android smartphones in our smartphone guide, but we also listed it as a luxury choice in our budget Android guide.

Spring Sale Shopping Guide: Spring sales are underway, led by Amazon's Big Spring Sale event. Our expert editors have hand-picked the best spring sales here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, hear from the auto experts at Autoblogs about the best spring car deals on Amazon, and pick just for you on AOL Find spring sales and shop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-pixel-8-and-pixel-8-pro-smartphones-are-up-to-250-off-ahead-of-amazons-spring-sale-160352403.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos