Exclusive: Google Debuts New Retail Media Solution with Lowes as First Beta Tester





Google wants a bigger portion of its traffic from retail media ads. To get just that, the tech company has launched a new off-site retail media solution in closed beta. According to a blog post published today, Lowes is among the first retailers to test the first off-site retail media solution offered by the Lowes One Roof retail media network on Google Search and Shopping inventory. We have concluded a contract. Pre-reviewed by Retail TouchPoints.

Off-site retail media allows brands to engage with a retailer's audience on third-party channels not owned by the retailer (such as Google Search) and convert those advertising campaigns into product sales at the retailer. can. This new solution is part of Search Ads 360 (SA 360), Google's enterprise search engine campaign management tool, which allows retailers to offer advertisers this type of closed-loop campaign on their Google Search and Google Shopping. It is intended to enable you to do so.

Ewan Fisher, product manager at SA360, said in a blog post that brands that sell primarily through retail partners will use retailer data to power their advertising campaigns, especially as third-party cookies become obsolete. He said there is growing interest in this. We view retail media as fundamental to his SA360 mission to improve advertiser reach, performance and productivity.

Privacy-centric self-service solutions

Initially, Lowes will use the tool through a managed services model, but Google's ultimate goal is to create a self-service campaign management tool that both brands and agencies can use to connect with a broader retail audience. is to provide. Google hopes to expand the beta to more retailers during testing and building out self-service options.

Traditionally, retail media networks have offered managed services for campaign management. This means retailers handle campaign setup, optimization, reporting, etc. themselves. For example, a beauty retailer can manage her Google Search campaigns and her P-MAX campaigns in SA360 on behalf of the cosmetics brands she sells through her e-commerce site and stores. The problem with this pragmatic approach is that it limits retailers' ability to expand off-site offerings and doesn't always provide the level of transparency and control that brands desire. When Google's self-service capabilities in SA360 are fully realized, retailers will be able to empower brands and their agencies to manage their campaigns themselves.

Google promises that its new solution will give participating retailers a privacy-centric way to make their data available to brands. Once fully developed, self-service options will allow retailers to selectively share their audiences with brand partners without exposing user-level data. Shoppers interested in the ad are directed to a product detail page on the retailer's website to make a purchase.

Retailers can only share the parts of their product inventory feeds that are relevant to each brand partner, so one brand never sees inventory details such as inventory levels or prices for other brands. This way, consumers only see ads for products that are in stock, and brands don't waste money advertising products that are out of stock. Retailers will also be able to selectively share sales and performance data with brand partners, preventing brands from seeing a retailer's overall performance data. A retailer always maintains visibility of its own campaigns and the campaigns of its brand partners.

A holistic approach to retail media measurement

SA360's self-service model allows brands to measure campaign success with closed-loop reporting at the brand, campaign, or SKU level, allowing them to directly tie ad spend to sales and make changes at the individual product level. I can. And their campaigns accordingly. For example, a brand may choose to promote a particular SKU in a separate campaign or adjust return on advertising spend (ROAS) targets for a particular set of SKUs.

As more retailers join, brands and agencies working with multiple retailers will benefit from common metrics, campaign workflows, and the ability to manage many campaigns from one place.

Today's announcement is clearly just the beginning for Google, with Fisher hinting that it plans to offer services focused on retail media in the future. In the future, he plans to support additional campaign types for off-site retail media, including Microsoft campaigns, he said in his post. We also plan to build out more retail media features specific to SA360 to improve performance. We are committed to helping this ecosystem grow and look forward to sharing updates in the coming months.

To learn more about retail media, check out our complete guide here.

