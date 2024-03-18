Writer.com achieves generative AI success with Google Cloud databases





Editor's note: As demand for Writer, a full-stack generative AI platform, began to grow, the requirements for database capacity and functionality increased dramatically. Google Cloud provides security, flexibility, and ease of management with AlloyDB, Bigtable, Datastream, Firestore, and Memorystore database services to help writers save time and skilled resources and stay ahead of technology advancements. Did.

Writer is a full-stack generative AI platform for enterprises. Founded in early 2020, we provide organizations across the board with the ability to accelerate growth, improve productivity, and ensure compliance.

Writer transforms your work by providing high-quality output that is accurate, compliant, and on-brand. Our platform consists of a writer-built LLM, a knowledge graph that connects our models to our customers' internal data sources, AI guardrails that enforce our customers' rules, a flexible application layer, and a robust ecosystem of APIs and integrations. It has been.

Leading companies across a wide range of industries choose Writer, including Vanguard, Intuit, L'Oreal, Accenture, Spotify, and Qualcomm. The platform does not use customer data to train models and is SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, PCI and GDPR compliant.

How it started

Early on, we built a complete Palmyra Large-Scale Language Model (LLM) training pipeline and made the model available on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to help identify applications from marketing to services. provided use cases for business functions. Products and Support.

Currently, Writer generates 90,000 words per second with over 1 trillion API calls per month. This, coupled with the recent explosion in the generative AI market, required a major shift to our business. However, building an entirely new product required greater computing resources and automation. To make this possible and take full advantage of the early migration, we needed to ensure that our backend needs, including our database, were fully met. As computing needs increased significantly, managing MySQL required a significant amount of time and effort, even with the initial model starting with 128 million parameters. An increased focus on security and flexibility to meet growing customer requirements was another imperative. And since we didn't want to build a large database and analytics team, we needed to make all of this manageable. We wanted to put that time and effort into focusing on our customers.

With Google Cloud Database, you can now safely rebuild and scale without significantly increasing your database staff.

Write database family suitable for us

Google Cloud managed database services allow you to store data that your customers create and save while using Writer. To make this possible, our SaaS AI platform uses his AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, Memorystore, and Bigtable as a support layer for around 100 microservices running on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). . We are also exploring AlloyDB AI's vector query capabilities to enhance the semantic search experience.

Google Cloud databases have built-in encryption, authentication, and other security features. Easy scalability and cost control. It also allows for simple and deep integration with other cloud services such as GKE, BigQuery, and Datastream for BigQuery, which was missing from previous cloud service providers. This, combined with Google's intuitive user interface, ease of use, and speed of releasing cloud platform features, is a better fit for us and aligns with our technology priorities.

We have always operated a lean technology team focused on core business requirements. Google Cloud Database allows you to securely manage the most sophisticated and complex platforms. Our ability to highly effectively leverage our technical talent and efficiently scale our results is a remarkable competitive advantage. Combined with other Google services, including the latest G2 Compute Engine GPUs, you get the speed and power to handle real-time workloads blazing fast and compute-heavy. Another benefit is the ability to provide data residency for international customers who need their data to remain within their jurisdiction.

Migrating from MySQL on a VM to AlloyDB for PostgreSQL was also easy and painless. The success of this migration has allowed us to determine the pace of future migrations, allowing us to choose which microservices to migrate with minimal impact when migrating between databases. Additionally, cost and performance were easier to manage, and as we migrated from MySQL to AlloyDB, we were literally able to watch usage changes in real-time on internal dashboards.

Create your own tickets using Google Cloud

We believe Google Cloud Database will also support our future business goals. AlloyDB for PostgreSQL's full-text search capabilities help simplify and improve the performance of your microservices collection. We are also excited about the potential to further reduce costs by offering data residency as a regular platform feature and by optimizing the use of Memorystore and Bigtable.

Google continues to be our trusted partner, and Writer is excited to work with Google Cloud to lead the transformation and innovation of generative AI for the enterprise.

