Apple in talks to use Google Gemini AI on iPhone despite antitrust concerns





Google's AI chatbot gets a makeover even as the companies face increased scrutiny from antitrust regulators and massive backlash for producing ahistorical woke images, according to reports Apple is reportedly in talks to add Google's Gemini AI product to its iPhones.

The Cupertino, California-based company wants to license some of its new AI features to Google Gemini, which it plans to release in its iOS operating system later this year, sources familiar with the negotiations told Bloomberg. It was reported as a story.

According to the report, Apple also discussed a potential AI partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. His Microsoft, OpenAI's chief investor, is locked in a race with Google over the development of his advanced AI tools.

Shares in Google's parent company Alphabet rose nearly 7% in morning trading after the report surfaced. Apple rose nearly 3%. Microsoft stock was flat.

Google disabled Gemini's image generation tools earlier this year. SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Representatives for Apple, Google and OpenAI did not respond to requests for comment.

The companies have not yet agreed on the financial terms of a potential deal or how the partnership will be branded or implemented. Google's AI tools could potentially access a network of more than 2 billion Apple devices, giving the company an immediate lead in the AI ​​race.

Apple and Google's deal essentially functions as an extension of their widely criticized partnership in the online search space, which came under intense scrutiny in the Justice Department's landmark antitrust case. Become.

This is brazen to say the least,” one technology policy official told the Post. “Google is awaiting a ruling on similar issues regarding search defaults, and Apple itself is reportedly facing imminent antitrust complaints from the Department of Justice.

Google reportedly paid Apple about $18 billion in 2021 alone to have its search engine enabled by default in the Safari browser used on iPhones. A judge is expected to rule later this year on whether Google maintained an illegal monopoly.

Apple is expected to make major announcements about its AI plans at its June event. AP

If the partnership goes through, Apple would use Google Gemini for tasks such as creating images and providing written responses to user prompts, according to the report.

It comes after Google disabled its Geminis image generation tool in recent weeks after Google began flooding out bizarre photos of female NHL players, Asian women dressed as black Vikings, Founding Fathers, Nazi-era German soldiers, and more. This is despite the fact that it did.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has admitted that the tech giant has definitely made mistakes when it comes to image generation. These images sparked suspicions that Google had injected claims of political bias into its chatbot, and things got worse after critics exposed the Geminis product's woke tweets by his leader. Did.

Apple has launched a major charm offensive against President Biden's White House, including a series of visits by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, as it battles various allegations of anti-competitive conduct.

The Department of Justice is said to be filing a major antitrust lawsuit against Apple in the coming days.

Google Gemini's “awake” rendering of George Washington. Google Gemini Google's AI could be installed on over 2 billion of his Apple devices.Reuters

The timing of this announcement, with potential antitrust violations on the horizon, is no coincidence. To be clear, Apple is openly colluding with Google to stifle competition and protect the monopoly power of its closest rival, said Sasha Howarth, executive director of the Technology Oversight Project.

Google and Apple have already come under fire for operating “as one company.” Howarth added that the same playbook cannot be allowed to be used to unify the AI ​​field. This partnership raises red flags that the Justice Department and White House should investigate. ”

As the Post reported last month, a group of antitrust watchdogs recently warned that Google is going full steam ahead with its anticompetitive practices to maintain its dominant market power even after the Justice Department trial begins. It warned US authorities that it was

Google's critics, such as outgoing Republican Rep. Ken Buck, warn that unless regulators intervene, the company will use its AI tools to further tighten its monopoly on online search.

Google has pushed back on this criticism, saying its customers use its search engine because it is the best product available, and that it and mobile service providers like AT&T are in debt. He argued in court that the large payment to him was simply fair compensation.

In Europe, antitrust watchdogs are forcing Google to make it easy for users to change their default search engine.

Apple has also reportedly approached OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, about a possible deal.christopher sadowski

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note to clients that the partnership would be a major win that would allow Google to enter Apple's ecosystem and gain access to Cupertino's golden installed base. He said that.

For Apple, this provides the foundation and technology blueprint for doubling down on AI capabilities currently in development within Apple Park, making iPhone 16 a potentially groundbreaking iPhone release centered around AI capabilities. Ives added.

Apple is expected to announce details of its AI strategy at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. The report said Apple is unlikely to announce any agreement on AI plans before that event.

