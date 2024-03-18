Marine technology startup Poseidon raises CA$28 million in Series B to make fish farming more environmentally friendly





A B.C. startup offers technology aimed at improving fish welfare and reducing damage to ecosystems.

Campbell River, British Columbia-based Poseidon Ocean Systems has closed a C$28 million (US$20.75 million) Series B round of financing.

The round was led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund, a sustainability-focused venture capital fund, with participation from InBC and returning investor Export Development Canada. Poseidon CEO Jamie Gaskill said in a statement that the round marks a turning point for the company, allowing it to focus new resources into manufacturing.

InBC CEO Jill Arcee said in a statement that Poseidon technology will improve farm productivity, sustainability and resilience.

Gaskill added that this comes at a critical time for many customers, as changing environmental and regulatory conditions demand the latest technology to meet operational requirements.

Founded in 2015 by Heather Clark and her husband Matt, Poseidon develops and delivers a wide range of solutions for the aquaculture industry, specializing in the breeding, rearing and farming of fish and other aquatic organisms.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations predicts that aquaculture will account for almost two-thirds of the world's fish consumption by 2030, playing a key role in future food security. However, this industry is frequently criticized for being unsustainable and, among other things, contributing to water pollution, promoting the spread of disease and parasites, and negatively impacting the surrounding marine ecosystem.

Poseidon aims to help fish farmers reduce the environmental impact of aquaculture and improve fish welfare at the same time. The startup provides an integrated life support platform that protects against harmful organisms, reduces stress, and increases survival rates and fish yields.

The startup also offers integrated cage technology, water quality management products, and semi-enclosed marine aquaculture systems designed to create a more optimal environment for fish.

InBC CEO Jill Arcee said in a statement that the aquaculture industry plays an important role in B.C.'s economy and food security. InBC's investment in Poseidon supports his BC company, founded here in Campbell River. The company's innovative solutions improve the productivity, sustainability and resiliency of farms domestically and internationally, while meeting the growing global demand for sustainable protein.

Poseidon said in a statement that its customers include some of the world's largest salmon farmers. The startup has also previously won the Aquaculture Innovation Award from Innovate BC, and he was recently selected to be part of Innovate BC's Fast Pilot program.

Fish farming is big business in Poseidon's home state, with the state government recently looking to move away from net farming in coastal waters. Last year, the state announced it would close 15 salmon farms due to risks to wild salmon populations.

Poseidon will use the new funding to expand into new markets around the world, deepening relationships with customers in Canada, Chile and the United Kingdom.

Feature image courtesy of Unsplash. Photo: Lance Anderson.

