Google Parent Alphabet, Tesla, Logitech, etc.





U.S. stocks rise at midday on Monday, March 18, 2024, as tech stocks soar ahead of Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote speech at Nvidia's annual GPU technology conference did. Alphabet and Apple's stock prices rose after reports that the two tech giants are discussing the use of Google Gemini AI chatbot to power AI applications on Apple's iPhone. Tesla shares rose after the electric car maker announced it would raise the price of its most popular car, the Model Y.

Super Micro Computers (SMCI) stock price soared on the tech company's first day of trading as a member of the S&P 500, but the stock has since reversed and fallen.

Shares of Swiss computer accessories maker Logitech (LOGI) fell after the company announced that its finance chief, Charles Boynton, was resigning to pursue other career opportunities.

Boeing Co. (BA) stock prices fell on concerns after last week's crashes that affected Boeing aircraft. Shares of ride-hailing company Uber Technologies (UBER) fell after the company settled a class action lawsuit brought by Australian taxi drivers for $178 million.

Oil futures and gold futures rose. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries were high. The US dollar strengthened against the euro, pound and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies have fallen.

UPDATE March 18, 2024:

