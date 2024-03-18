Cauldron raises $6.25 million to expand continuous fermentation technology





Australian startup Cauldron is launching a series led by Horizons Ventures to expand its manufacturing platform that enables partners to more efficiently produce high-value raw materials through precision fermentation in continuous processes. It raised A$9.5 million ($6.25 million) in the A round.

This round, backed by SOSV, In-Q-Tel (IQT), and Main Sequence, brings Cauldrons' total funding to $17 million. This will enable Cauldron to identify partners and finalize plans for the 500,000 liter facility with long-term plans to build a network of smaller, smarter precision fermentation facilities as a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization). .

Cauldron, which operates 25,000 liters of fermentation capacity at its site in Orange, New South Wales, says it has proven its continuous fermentation technology at an “industrially relevant scale and has significantly reduced customer product costs compared to traditional batch fermentation.” Michelle Stansfield, co-founder and CEO of Cauldron, said:

From biofuels and agriculture to cosmetics and chemicals, the opportunities are vast. ”

“An accelerated pathway to achieving price parity for commodity bioproducts”

The Series A round “was a round with a price tag.” [where investors provide capital in exchange for preferred stock in a company at a price per share determined by the agreed-upon valuation] We're up about twice as much in the last round,” Stansfield told AgFunderNews.

Although the Series A was slightly lower than the company's recent seed round of A$10.5 million ($7 million), “this proceeds was used to acquire 25,000 liters of fermentation capacity and 35 years of continuous fermentation, so The rounds were unusually high,” she said. This is research and development at my previous company, Agri-Technology. ”

Furthermore, she added: “The only reason we were able to launch our Series A so quickly, nine months from closing, was because we were able to achieve customer growth and technology proof-of-concept faster than expected, allowing us to build an industrial-scale super-fermentation facility. Now we can accelerate our plans to Therefore, Series A will fund a critical milestone in bringing an industrial-scale facility online quickly.

“We were unique in the industry because we were already OGTR certified.” [Office of the Gene Technology Regulator] With our Orange facility approved for customer operation at 10,000 liter scale, we are now achieving price parity for commodity bioproducts and unlocking much-needed manufacturing capacity in the precision fermentation industry. We are on an accelerated path to ”

Asked when the new 500,000 L facility would be built, she said: “A 500,000 L facility will be funded through Cauldron Series B, which we plan to raise towards the end of the year, and discussions with various other forward-thinking partners. We can reveal more in due course.” I guess.”

Michele and Cauldron's history of successful long-term fermentation is unparalleled. The benefits of this technology include continuous production capacity, up to 50% lower net unit costs, and 20% more production capacity with 45% less capital investment, helping companies remove major bottlenecks in the industry and build a more sustainable society. positioning the company as an important manufacturing partner for the company. future.Poe Bronson, IndieBio Managing Director, SOSV General Partner

10,000 L production for 8 months continuously without genetic drift or contamination

Cauldron believes that continuous (rather than batch) fermentation processes are key to unlocking the commercial viability of microbial fermentation for many feedstocks that have historically been sourced from animals or petrochemicals.

In traditional batch processes, microorganisms grow in fermentation tanks until they reach a critical mass, after which a change in the medium initiates the production of target molecules. The batch is then completed, the ingredients are extracted, the tank is cleaned, and the whole process starts all over again.

But Cauldron has discovered a way to keep the microorganisms in a productive state and pump them into auxiliary vessels, where they begin to express target molecules. Two of the biggest challenges in running long-term fermentations are his 10,000 liter production system, which he managed to run continuously for more than eight months without contamination or genetic drift. did.

The process doesn't require large-scale fermenters, which reduces both variable and fixed costs, “delivering more product per dollar of capital investment,” he says, leading to alternative proteins and human nutrition. said Stansfield, who works with clients in the field. biofuel.

“We have already received commitments from several customers to scale up to industrial facilities once the initial phase at our current location in Orange is complete,” she said. “Based on those results, we were able to work with third-party techno-economic consultants to build a robust model. What we found was that for commodity bioproducts, such as alternative proteins, 500,000 Even with L tanks and significant strain improvement, there is no reliable path to achieving price parity with conventional batch fermentation, but using our super fermentation technology it is possible to achieve price parity. and current [microbial] Strain.

“And thanks to our production efficiencies, we can do this with a fraction of the capital investment. Trillions of dollars in costs and a doubling of potency expected. [the amount of an expressed target molecule relative to the volume of liquid] It uses batch fermentation to produce 22 million tons of protein at comparable prices. Our model suggests that we can get there for billions of dollars and do not require titer increases. ”

disruptive technology

Stansfield said this at the Asia-Pacific Agri-Foods Innovation Summit in Singapore last year. “You can get 20% more protein from a 100,000 liter continuous line than you can from a 500,000 liter batch line. Look at the difference in CapEx. It's huge.

And that's the disruptive nature of Coldrons technology: it costs less than $30 million to install a dedicated manufacturing facility, compared to $100 million to $200 million to build a 500,000 liter batch fermentation process. It's possible. In the current economic climate, a VC is no longer going to want to fund a $200-300 million plant.

Precision fermentation is an amazing technology because it enables bio-based production of a wide range of products with diverse applications. Until now, this technology has been held back by costs compared to traditional production methods, but Cauldrons' unique solution significantly increases the competitiveness of precision fermentation in terms of both capital and operational expenditures. Did. Chris Liu, Horizons Ventures

Check out our recent interview with Stansfield.

