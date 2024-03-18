Pivot Bio shares 4 trends moving agriculture forward





Business leaders attend World Agri-Tech and meet with industry partners

BERKELEY, Calif. , March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pivot Bio, a leader in sustainable agriculture, will send its CEO, CFO, Chief Innovation Officer, and Chief Business Development Officer to San Francisco this week. We will be meeting with our partners. The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit brings together leaders from across the industry to explore new areas of collaboration.

Ahead of the summit, Pivot Bio CEO Chris Abbott shared four trends the company will be watching at the conference:

“Cross-disciplinary collaboration with farmers is emerging.”

Transforming food systems in ways that benefit producers, society and the planet requires partnerships and collaboration across sectors and industries. New partnership models are emerging to help accelerate this transition. No single product can sufficiently “reinvent” or “disrupt” an industry. We must tackle the problem together and recognize that it is not a zero-sum game. Everyone is finally (thankfully) talking about capital efficiency again. The fastest way to grow effectively is through partnerships.

Pivot Bio's role is to use the latest technology and insights to partner with our customers, the farmers, to drive solutions for the evolving food system. A great example of this is our new N-OVATOR program. The program helps farmers generate new revenue streams from avoided nitrogen waste by connecting them with companies across the value chain. By making these connections, we can help producers improve profit margins while providing important tools for companies to meet their decarbonization goals. Such ecosystem services will continue to be an important way for companies to encourage direct action in their supply chains.

“Delivering on the promise of agricultural technology to significantly increase productivity and manage risk in the face of shrinking profit margins”

We are already seeing the power of precision agricultural technologies such as drones, sensors and GPS to enable farmers to use real-time data to better manage their farms and continue to improve operational efficiency. Ta. The rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning will enhance farmers' ability to increase agricultural efficiency and reduce production costs. We also believe these technologies will help agricultural technology companies manage their businesses more efficiently and quickly, both of which are good for the industry. We need to share best practices and experiences on how to leverage these technologies in our industry.

story continues

Crop nutrition and supporting technology are critical components of any farm operation. Expanding the use of next-generation solutions is critical to achieving new levels of productivity and sustainability. For example, Pivot Bio's nitrogen-fixing microorganisms help growers ensure stability, manage and increase ROI, while also helping improve air and water quality.

“More attention to sustainable agriculture

As farm ownership shifts to the next generation of producers, we continue to see more farmers adopt new farming methods. Sustainable farming techniques as farmers work to ensure farm productivity and profitability and improve resilience in the face of increasingly volatile markets and unpredictable weather patterns. interest continues to grow.

This represents a huge opportunity. According to the American Farmland Trust, farmers and ranchers manage nearly 1 billion acres, or about 60% of the land in the United States, and they absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in plants and soil, thereby increasing nature's It can act as a carbon sink. Pivot also recognizes that reducing nitrogen waste is paramount to ensuring healthy soils to meet growing global food demand. As we better understand the value being created, producers will accelerate the adoption of sustainable agriculture and leverage more value into their operations.

“Agricultural technology brings new wave of investment

The renewed global focus on food system transformation highlights the critical need to advance agricultural innovation to accelerate climate action. Agricultural technology startups have experienced a funding squeeze in recent years, but there is renewed interest as investors seek further opportunities to expand their portfolios and deepen their impact on climate change. It is expected that. Companies that have responded to changes in capital and commodity markets should benefit from this change.

It is important to remember that there has never been a more important time for agricultural technology leaders to drive innovation and develop new technologies at the lowest point in the cycle. ”

About Pivot Bio: Pivot Bio is a leader in sustainable agriculture, with patents that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing instability. We provide farmers with certified crop nutrition technology. The company's product, currently available in North America and soon to be available in Brazil, is a groundbreaking innovation. These are one of the most promising climate solutions in the industry because they provide nitrogen to plants without the negative effects of synthetic fertilizers. The company's nitrogen is weatherproof, safe to handle, and does not leach or cause nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible at scale for the first time, Pivot Bio is transforming the $190 billion nitrogen market. Pivot Bio has been named twice to Time magazine's Best Inventions of the Year list, Fast Company's World-Changing Ideas and World's Most Innovative Companies list, CNBC's Disruptor 50 list of private companies, and Fortune's Impact 20 list. Awarded twice. Number of startups promoting social good. The company recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth. For more information, please visit Pivotbio.com.

