mmERCH makes $6.4 million seed investment to integrate AI and blockchain technology in fashion — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The funding round was funded by Paxos CEO and co-founder Charles Cascarilla, Web3 investor Mike Jacobellis, collector and investor Daniel Maegaard (Seedphrase), and American entrepreneur and model Karlie Kloss. , luxury fashion designer and philanthropist Tory Burch, and Red DAO of the Web3 fashion consortium.

Mugrabi said: We are thrilled to have such talented investors. They are all true visionaries of fashion and his Web3.

This investment marks a strong step towards realizing our vision of neo-couture, offering a unique and one-of-a-kind collection of products with evolving digital and physical utility.

With this latest funding, we are excited to expand our business and redefine the future of fashion where individuality, creativity and community thrive without compromise.

mmERCH's first collection incorporates elements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to deliver garments that encourage self-expression while bringing the community together through a range of experiences to be announced soon.

Each item is created using a generative algorithm and involves a non-fungible physical garment that is uniquely tied to a digital twin on the blockchain. This blockchain integration also verifies the authenticity and rarity of each product.

Emil Woods and Murtaza Akbar, founding partners of Liberty City Ventures, commented: Founded and led by Colby Mugrabi, he is pleased to lead mmERCH's seed funding round. Colby is a visionary entrepreneur with the drive, team, and resourcefulness to accomplish great things.

The convergence of AI and blockchain technology in fashion presents an exciting frontier. mmERCH challenges convention in every aspect of the fashion industry, from ideation to supply chain to customer experience.

Their commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the future of fashion aligns with our investment philosophy of supporting supply chain growth at Web3.

The funds will be used to invest in the brand's proprietary technology stack, expand its engineering team, and invest in subsequent collections.

