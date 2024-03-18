India’s Technology Development Board drives digital innovation in FMCG – OpenGov Asia





In a breakthrough development, scientists at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have developed ultra-thin semiconductor fibers that can be seamlessly woven into textiles, turning them into wearable electronics. This innovative breakthrough has immense potential in reshaping the wearable technology landscape and paving the way to enhance the accessibility and functionality of smart wearable devices.

Image credit: NTU Press Release

NTU scientists overcame the challenges of stress-induced defects and instability in manufacturing, using advanced modeling and simulation to closely analyze stress dynamics. Their careful material selection and manufacturing sequence resulted in hair-thin, defect-free fibers up to 100 meters long, demonstrating scalability for market adoption.

Versatile semiconductor fibers are seamlessly integrated into fabrics using traditional methods, and NTU's prototypes include smart beanies for the visually impaired, shirts that double as audio guides for museums, and accurate heart rate tracking during physical activity. A smartwatch is shown with a flexible sensor wristband for monitoring numbers. .

Associate Professor Wei Lei, principal investigator of the NTU study, said: “Our success in producing high-quality semiconductor fibers is due to the multidisciplinary work within our team, drawing expertise from the fields of materials science, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering. We are emphasizing mutual cooperation.” This joint effort allowed us to overcome long-standing challenges in fiber technology and opened the door to defect-free yarns with superior electrical and optoelectronic performance.

To produce these defect-free fibers, the NTU-led team carefully selected common semiconductor and synthetic material pairs, strategically combining silicon semiconductor cores with fused silica tubes, and germanium cores with aluminosilicate glass tubes. I combined it. These materials were selected considering their complementary properties such as thermal stability and electrical conductivity, which played a pivotal role in achieving the desired functionality of the fibers.

The manufacturing process involves heating the selected semiconductor material in a glass tube until it reaches a malleable state, allowing it to be drawn into continuous hair-thin strands. This complex process, characterized by precise control of melting point and coefficient of thermal expansion, ensured seamless production of defect-free semiconductor fibers.

Dr. Wang Zhixun, lead author of the study, emphasized that extensive analysis allowed them to identify the optimal combination of materials and processes needed to manufacture the fibers. By exploiting the unique properties of his chosen materials, he succeeded in producing long threads free of defects, marking a significant advance in semiconductor fiber technology.

In laboratory experiments, the semiconductor fibers showed excellent performance across a variety of criteria. These fibers exhibit robust responsivity, effectively detecting the entire visible light range from ultraviolet to infrared, and transmit signals with bandwidths of up to 350 kilohertz (kHz), exceeding industry standards. Additionally, these fibers have shown incredible durability and have been proven to be 30 times stronger than traditional fibers.

Additionally, the semiconductor fibers exhibited excellent washability and maintained their performance even after 10 washes in a conventional washing machine.

Gao Huajian, a distinguished professor at the university and co-principal investigator of the study, said the successful fabrication of ultra-long semiconductor fibers highlights the feasibility of flexible components using silicon and germanium, and supports a variety of He said it provides an unprecedented opportunity for the development of shaped wearable devices.

To validate the utility of these fibers, the NTU team seamlessly integrated them into everyday wear items such as beanies, shirts, and smartwatches, demonstrating their versatility and ease of implementation. . These fibers are compatible with existing textile industry machinery and have the potential for large-scale production, providing a cost-effective solution for wearable electronics.

Looking to the future, the research team aims to explore new configurations for further applications in wearable technology and expand the repertoire of materials used in semiconductor fibers.

NTU Singapore's breakthrough in semiconductor fiber technology heralds a new era in wearable electronics and represents the transformative potential of interdisciplinary research and innovation in advancing technological frontiers.

