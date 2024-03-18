Gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers releases 10-point plan to grow Indiana's economy





Former state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers said the governor's No. 1 job is to grow the economy and increase wages. And the Republican gubernatorial candidate released a 10-point economic plan on Monday.

The plan includes tax reform, support for entrepreneurship, access to child care, and housing security.

Mr Chambers said boosting economic growth opens up many other possibilities.

“A growing economy allows us to improve education, make sure we have police and fire services, make sure we address mental health and health care,” Chambers said.

Mr. Chambers' plan includes a continuation of the strategies he led during his tenure at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Some of them, particularly the development of LEAP districts in central Indiana, have been heavily criticized by other candidates, some legislators, and local leaders.

But while Chambers has learned lessons from that experience, he said the state can't stop land development efforts to attract large investments.

“With the help of the LEAP Innovation District, we are ready to go,” Chambers said. “Either we focus on high-paying careers, economic growth and keeping our children and grandchildren in Indiana, or we don’t.”

Chambers said the issue that people approached him with the most during the campaign was property taxes.

“Let's create a simpler formula so that everyone can understand it,” Chambers said. “I'm a real estate agent, and sometimes I don't understand how appraisals are done.”

Join the conversation and sign up for Indiana Two-Way. Text “Indiana” to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions on our weekly texts help us find the answers you need on issues across the state, including the Indiana Civic Project.

Chambers also wants to find ways to reduce soaring property taxes, especially for older Hoosiers and veterans.

His economic plan would create two new cabinet positions in state government, including one for entrepreneurship and innovation. Indiana ranks among the worst states in the percentage of venture capital awarded to new entrepreneurs and companies based there, by one measure.

“We will continue and expand our Innovation Voucher grant program … and continue to support the development of facilities for start-up innovators,” Chambers said. “There is nothing more important than entrepreneurship.”

Another new cabinet position will lead the state's water resources planning.

“Water is a strategic asset for Indiana,” Chambers said. “Some states don't have strategic assets like that. We do, so let's take inventory of that and create someone dedicated to managing our assets.”

Chambers said it was important to fix the “very complex” child care system because a lack of affordable access was keeping people out of the workforce. His plan would include child care tax credits for working families.

The state continues to have a housing shortage, which is also hampering workforce growth. Chambers wants to “reinvent” the Indiana Department of Housing and Community Development, seeking “fresh eyes” to create new agency to address single-family and multi-family housing needs across the state I encourage you to do so.

Early voting for Indiana's primary begins April 9th.

Brandon is our statehouse bureau chief. Contact [email protected] or follow @brandonjsmith5 on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 IPB News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfyi.org/news/articles/gubernatorial-candidate-brad-chambers-unveils-10-point-plan-to-grow-indianas-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos