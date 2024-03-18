I ditched my Google Pixel 7 Pro and bought the OnePlus 12. Here's why:





As a technology journalist, I'm lucky enough to have access to many of the latest and greatest devices, so why throw away a perfectly working Pixel 7 Pro review sample provided by Google for £899.99 / £900 (approximately AU $1,745)? Buying the new OnePlus 12 with your own money?

While I loved the Pixel's great camera system, streamlined UI, and clever features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser, performance was one of its weak points, often making it feel a little slow. Charging was also slow, with fast charging at only 23W (with a compatible charger). While I like the uniqueness of his Pixel design, I find its neutral, muted colors unappealing.

Despite these shortcomings, I'm very happy using it as a daily driver, and its sister model – the Pixel 7 – and its successor, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, are our best. You can fully understand why it is on the smartphone list.

But when the OnePlus 12 was announced in January, I knew I had to get it.

OnePlus and me

OnePlus 12 launch event (Image credit: OnePlus)

I always had my eye on OnePlus. I like that this brand takes more risks than others and that its new releases feel less repetitive than rival new devices. The company's “Never Settle” ideology seems to be reflected in the hardware as well, with each model pushing the boundaries of current technology.

I've been reviewing OnePlus smartphones for years, and they've earned my respect for their cutting-edge hardware, sleek design, and value for money. Not to mention, it performs on par with the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices released every year, while costing significantly less.

OnePlus packs powerful, high-spec hardware into more affordable devices, and has a well-received reputation for producing “flagship killer” phones. The OnePlus 12 may be more of a straight-up flagship than a flagship killer, but it's still pushing the boundaries and challenging its competitors to do more with less.

When the OnePlus 12 was released, I read reviews (including our own OnePlus 12 review) and tried it out. As with previous OnePlus smartphones, I was impressed and intrigued by the bold design and powerful hardware, and as a result decided to walk away from the nice but boring Pixel.

What stands out most about the OnePlus 12 is its processing power. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, its performance is a clear contrast to the slower Pixel 7 Pro and Google Tensor G2 chips. So it's not only fast and responsive for everyday use, but also perfect for photo editing and video shooting and editing. You can also run the most demanding mobile games at the highest graphics settings. It even rivals some of my gaming handhelds.

I also really like the design and shape of the OnePlus 12. Screens with curved edges seem to have gone out of fashion in modern smartphones, with designers opting for the flat, brick-like look seen on the latest iPhones and Galaxy's. However, I much prefer his OnePlus' slightly curved look, which reminds me of the old Samsung Galaxy S20. It looks cool and feels comfortable in the hand (though it's easy to drop).

I've always wished my phone had an alert slider. Because we envy the ability to instantly control who you can contact and when without having to unlock your phone or glance at the screen. On other phones, you can easily access the Do Not Disturb feature from the menu, but having a physical switch allows you to switch between “I'm focused on work right now and need to concentrate,'' or “Put your phone back on.'' You can signal to yourself that you can catch up on messages from friends. and family. “

Another feature that intrigued me was OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad. This started with the OnePlus 9 and has since been part of most of the company's high-end devices. It offers professional-level color calibration that you won't find anywhere else (except perhaps on Oppo's recent flagship models). I worked with Hasselblad professional medium format cameras in a previous job and knew first-hand the brand's reputation for quality. So I was excited to have a small knock-off of the same legendary quality in my pocket.

Thanks to the large 5,400mAh battery, the OnePlus 12 can last up to two days. Even if your battery dies quickly, you can charge it back up to 100% in just 26 minutes with 100W fast charging. It still seems magical to me because it's so fast.

What's not to like?

OnePlus 12 also has a great display (Image credit: Future / James Ide)

That being said, the OnePlus 12 isn't perfect and isn't suitable for everyone. Although it's cheaper than other flagship models, it's still expensive. It also has poor waterproof certification compared to its contemporaries. Nevertheless, it perfectly suits what I want, and the shortcomings pointed out in the reviews did not negate its advantages over the Pixel in my opinion.

For example, OnePlus 12 doesn't offer the 7th generation OS support currently offered by Samsung and Google, but since most people replace their phones every 2.6 years (according to Statista research), that's a big deal. For many, it's not that big of a deal. . Telephone technology is developing so rapidly that most telephones are becoming obsolete after four years. For example, I couldn't imagine still using my 6-year-old Samsung Galaxy S9.

OnePlus' latest flagship phone also didn't come with a note about the introduction of AI features and tools, but I think the OnePlus 12 is better in that regard. Some AI tools, such as Circle to Search, feel too gimmicky or are geared towards very specific use cases, like translation. There's no denying that AI photo editing is useful and very cool, but it's not necessary enough to justify the additional cost when a third-party editing app can meet your needs.

OnePlus isn't jumping on the titanium hype that Samsung and Apple are using in their latest premium models. I think the benefits of having a much cheaper yet more durable device outweigh the drawbacks of having a more expensive and slightly more durable phone, but in any case, using a titanium frame I'm not sure if it has any significant real-world benefits.

Prices and alternatives

Then there's the price. £900 is a lot of money for me, especially compared to 'free', and in fact I considered buying the OnePlus 12's more affordable sibling, the OnePlus 12R, for just $499.99/£649. The baseline Pixel 8 cost $699 / £699 / AU$1,199, but since I look at mid-range devices a lot at work, it's a step up from my personal phone to what I usually use for work. I wanted it to go beyond that.

Skeptics may think this article is an advertisement for OnePlus. Even before I got the OnePlus 12, I knew he'd probably like it, but I didn't think it would fascinate me enough to spend his own money on it. Money to own it. There wasn't one “killer feature” that fascinated me, but rather a lot of small but important upgrades and features.

This is the phone that best meets my daily needs. It's not suitable for everyone, so it's best to research and think carefully about what you need from your phone. Do you want it to be a powerful tool for gaming, a productivity tool, or just a device for watching videos and staying in touch with friends and family? No matter what you're looking for, the best mobile phones of 2024 A good place to start is with our top picks for phones.

