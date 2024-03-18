Canalys Newsroom – AI-enabled PCs expected to account for 40% of global PC shipments in 2025





Canaly's latest forecast predicts that an estimated 48 million AI-enabled PCs will be shipped worldwide in 2024, representing 18% of total PC shipments. However, this is just the beginning of a major market shift, with shipments of AI-enabled PCs expected to exceed 100 million in 2025, accounting for 40% of all PC shipments. Canalys expects vendors to ship his 205 million AI-enabled PCs in 2028. This equates to an impressive compound annual growth rate of 44% from 2024 to 2028.

By integrating dedicated AI accelerators such as Neural Processing Units (NPUs), these PCs unlock new productivity, personalization, and power efficiency capabilities, disrupting the PC market and creating significant value for vendors and their partners. brings.

Canalys Principal Analyst Ishan Dutt says the growing use of AI-accelerated silicon in personal computing will be transformative, with more than 150 million AI-enabled PCs expected to ship by the end of 2025. It says that it will be. PCs with dedicated on-device AI capabilities deliver a new and improved user experience, enabling increased productivity and device personalization at scale, while increasing power efficiency, enhancing security, and supporting AI workloads. Reduce costs associated with running. This emerging PC category opens new frontiers for both software developers and hardware vendors, innovating and offering customers compelling use cases across consumer, commercial, and educational scenarios. .

The rapid adoption of AI-enabled PCs will moderately increase the TAM value of the broader PC market. Canalys analyst Kieren Jessop said the new category's enhanced capabilities will create momentum towards premiumization, particularly in the commercial space. In the short term, Canalys expects AI-enabled PCs to be 10% to 15% more expensive compared to similarly specced PCs without integrated NPUs. With rapid adoption, more than half of PCs priced over $800 will be AI-enabled by the end of 2025, and this share will increase to more than 80% by 2028. As a result, shipments of PCs in this price range have grown to account for more than half of the market in just four years. This will increase total PC shipments from US$225 billion in 2024 to more than US$270 billion in 2028.

Canaly's latest predictions highlight the huge potential and far-reaching impact that AI-enabled PCs will have on the industry over the next five years and beyond. As this disruptive new category becomes mainstream, vendors who can deliver innovative and differentiated AI acceleration experiences will have a significant advantage.

Canalys' AI-enabled PC Current and Next reports provide a comprehensive overview of this future computing paradigm. This includes initial category definitions and forecasts, technical considerations, market opportunities, and potential industry challenges. Learn more about AI's transformative impact on other sectors and channels in the technology industry.

