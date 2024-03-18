$100 million climate change innovation moves forward at Brooklyn Army Terminal





In February 2024, Mayor Eric Adams announced the Green Economy Energy Action Plan. The plan outlines a number of city-led actions that will complement private sector efforts to triple the economic output of the green economy and more than double the number of green-collar jobs by 2040. . NYCEDC's investment of up to $100 million to establish the aforementioned climate innovation hub is part of this plan.

A rendering of the plaza at the proposed climate innovation hub at the Brooklyn Army Terminal. Rendering provided by: FX Collaborative

“The Climate Innovation Hub will further secure New York's position as the center of the green economic revolution,” Adams said. As we said in our State of the City address, New York has tremendous economic potential to create 400,000 green economy jobs by 2040 and build a cleaner, greener city for our children. We plan to utilize the .

What better place for a climate innovation hub than the historic Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park? It will serve as a home for clean technology innovation and manufacturing, encouraging climate innovation startups while training and positioning New Yorkers of all backgrounds for environmental innovation. NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball said the city will benefit from an expected 400,000 green-collar jobs by 2040.

“The Brooklyn Army Terminal's Climate Innovation Hub, right here in New York's Sunset Park, will be the front line in transforming New York into America's green energy capital,” said Congressman Dan Goldman.

“New York's green future is being built right here in Sunset Park,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “I look forward to working with NYCEDC, Mayor Eric Adams, and Sunset Park community leaders to build a green economy that is fair for all of us.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said the Brooklyn Army Terminal's climate innovation hub will help establish Sunset Park as a key part of New York City's growing green economy. Innovation hubs like these not only play an important role in protecting our communities from climate change, they also provide high-paying, growing career opportunities for nearby residents.

A rendering of the interior of the climate innovation hub planned for the Brooklyn Army Terminal. Rendering provided by: FX Collaborative

Initiatives like the upcoming Climate Innovation Hub will meaningfully build on the city's existing climate solutions research and entrepreneurship ecosystem on Governors Island and here at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. “We look forward to growing the sustainability industry together,” said Lindsay Green, president and CEO of Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation.

If successful, the proposal would propose new space to foster and accelerate climate technology businesses and create employment and training opportunities for New Yorkers. The hub will realize these goals through catalytic business growth programs, advanced manufacturing facilities for prototyping and product development, pilot opportunities, and workforce development initiatives.

Brooklyn Army Terminal, managed by NYCEDC since 1986, is a home and business incubator for modern industrial businesses and entrepreneurs, providing manufacturers with the tools and space they need. His BAT, formerly known as the Brooklyn Army Base, was built from 1918 to 1919 and designed by famous architect Cass Gilbert. It was once the largest military supply base in the United States.

