Apple, Google, Gemini in talks to enhance iPhone's AI capabilities: Report

A new report claims that Apple is in talks with Google about using its new Gemini artificial intelligence model to enhance the iPhone's AI capabilities, after previously discussing the prospect with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Apple is in “active negotiations” with Gemini, owned by Alphabet Inc.'s Google Inc., to implement new features in iPhone software, but potential An agreement likely won't be announced until the Apple World Development Conference (WWDC) in June.

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to use Gemini artificial intelligence models to enhance future features of the iPhone. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Neither Apple nor Google immediately responded to FOX Business' requests for comment on the report.

A deal between the two companies could allow Google to expand the use of its AI services to more than 2 billion active Apple devices, potentially accelerating the search giant's efforts to catch up with Microsoft-backed OpenAI. There is sex.

It could also help ease investors' fears about the slow rollout of AI apps by Apple, whose stock has fallen 10% this year, making it the world's most valuable company.

The two companies have a long-standing partnership that makes Google the default search engine in Apple's Safari web browser, but the genAI partnership raises concerns about whether services like ChatGPT could threaten the company's search dominance. This could help Alphabet's division overcome that concern.

According to Bloomberg, Apple previously discussed the possibility of using the company's ChatGPT chatbot to perform iPhone AI functions with OpenAI. (Harun Ozalp/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Getty Images)

But the deal could also invite increased scrutiny from U.S. regulators, who are suing Google for illegally stifling competition by paying Apple billions of dollars to maintain its search dominance.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said last month that the iPhone maker is investing “significantly” in generative AI and will reveal more about its plans to use the technology later this year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at the new iPhone 14 Pro at an Apple special event held in Cupertino, California on September 7, 2022. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple plans to use in-house developed AI models for several new features in the upcoming iOS 18, including the ability to create images based on simple prompts and write essays. The company is looking for a partner to strengthen its business.

Reuters contributed to this report.

